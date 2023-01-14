Home News The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In the Lunar New Year, the urban area of ​​Jinan ushers in the first snow in 2023- Jinan Society- Shunwang News
The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In the Lunar New Year, the urban area of ​​Jinan ushers in the first snow in 2023

January 14 is the Lunar New Year. In the early morning of that day, a snowfall fell on Quancheng, and the urban area of ​​Jinan ushered in the first snowfall in 2023. Crystal clear snowflakes fluttered and fell from the sky, covering everything on the earth. The citizens who traveled were cautious. Although it was a little inconvenient, this snowfall still brought everyone a new year’s surprise.

(Photographed by our reporter Cui Jian)

Original title: Auspicious snow heralds a good year! In the Lunar New Year, the urban area of ​​Jinan ushers in the first snow in 2023

