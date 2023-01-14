











































January 14 is the Lunar New Year. In the early morning of that day, a snowfall fell on Quancheng, and the urban area of ​​Jinan ushered in the first snowfall in 2023. Crystal clear snowflakes fluttered and fell from the sky, covering everything on the earth. The citizens who traveled were cautious. Although it was a little inconvenient, this snowfall still brought everyone a new year’s surprise.

(Photographed by our reporter Cui Jian)