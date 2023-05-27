The authentic Kingdom of Morocco..permanent pride and steadfastness in the midst of a raging ocean of whales!!

Author: Mounir Al-Hardoul

No one in the country of the originality of Al-Aqsa Morocco, nor in any other country, can ignore the history of this ancient country well. Qatar has the innate ability to recall a history full of everything..The genius and intelligence of the late Hassan II and his ability to manage an event at the level of the Green March. A march that the Moroccan people will proudly commemorate on the 6th of November every year. A memory that carries many connotations, a memory that immerses itself in the conscience of a people who are still receiving blows from those whom history has witnessed that they were at the forefront of providing aid to their neighbors in their struggle against brutal colonialism, occupation, killing, and displacement, an occupation that exhausted the capabilities of peoples for years and years, and whose policies even contributed Exploitation is involved in many structural problems, economic, social and linguistic-cultural, a policy that has become difficult to remove from the sludge of the quagmire called dependency.

Perhaps the wisdom of the country’s leadership in managing the fabricated crisis that is moving towards many twists and turns fraught with dangers, risks whose title is repeated provocations, starting with the severing of diplomatic relations, with a long closure of land, air and sea borders, passing through stopping the flow of gas through the European Maghreb pipeline, leading to empty accusations and provocations inclined To drag the region into a destructive war, provocations marked by unstable foreign policies, that seek to shield the country and prolong the conflict, in order to continue the pressures on a country that history testifies to having remained unified in land, people, religion and culture, and perhaps the speech of His Majesty the late Mujahid Muhammad V was the best proof of that. A speech he delivered in the city of Tangiers in 1947, in which he emphasized the unity of the land and the people in confronting the values ​​of colonialism that wanted to tear the people apart on an abominable ethnic basis, through a Dahir called the Barbarian Dahir, and imaginary borders for one country, borders built by colonial powers, the only goal of which was to drain Its multi-faceted crises, politically, socially and economically.

The unity of Morocco and the Moroccans is a long history of struggle. It does not need narration, as long as all historical references and sources are firm in that, despite the differences in historical writings.

Likewise, the Kingdom of Morocco has never before in its history reflected the territorial integrity of a country, let alone the neighbours, especially our sister Algeria, whose wonderful people unite us with bonds of brotherhood, religion, language, common history, and much more.

However, some historical lapses and geostrategic ambitions may deviate from the right path, in the direction of an illusion called greatness, domination, and obtaining expansionist strategic benefits, at the expense of a land whose fate is settled by history and geography, a land and unity that has become a firm belief in the being of the Moroccan people loyal to the elements of their well-known state. It is built on the foundations of its name, Morocco, for the Moroccans, and the right will not be lost as long as this right is one of the most beautiful names of God.

Changing the doctrine of hostility to territorial integrity on the part of those who control the reins of affairs on the eastern side is a change in a long path of emptiness, which has only resulted in backwardness and retreat in all fields without exception. Courage may be in one word or one phrase, a phrase that can be summarized as As neighbors, we recognize the land of the Kingdom of Morocco and its one people, and there is no room for the past from now on, which cost the great Arab Maghreb a lot.

A phrase that will turn everything around, restore hope, revive bonds, build trust, and return the development path to its rightful place, and the Maghreb countries at that time will witness an unparalleled economic and social renaissance.

Great greetings to the diplomatic leadership of King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, may God protect him, a rulership that seeks peace and peace in a strategic region whose importance is well known to those who have experience and knowledge in reading the corridors of world politics. A governance whose title is not to push the region into the tunnel of the unknown, a governance that seeks to advance economic conditions and improve the conditions of the peoples of the Maghreb region..