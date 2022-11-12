[Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) A few days ago, Xi’an city management collected thousands of yuan in protection fees from local merchants, and the merchants reported it to the State Council of the Communist Party of China. Recently, the local reported that the incident was true, and claimed that the person who received the protection fee was the co-manager. Netizens questioned.

On November 11, the CCP government released a message saying that Mr. Wang, a mainland citizen, reported through the State Council’s “Internet + Supervision” platform that urban management personnel in Lianhu District of Xi’an City took advantage of their positions to collect protection fees from merchants. Take things away.

The content of the report is alleged to be true. From February to June, Feng Mou, the coordinator of the local urban management squadron, privately collected 4,000 yuan of protection fees for 1 to 2 months from 5 merchants in his jurisdiction by collecting them himself or instructing other merchants to collect them on their behalf.

The incident caused mainland netizens to question: “Why are there always temporary workers who have accidents.” “Every district charges protection fees like this, which is not new at all.” It’s been blown away.” “Countless reports were useless, this time the State Council did an investigation.”

“This situation is happening too much! I chatted with the owner of the newly opened snack bar downstairs, saying that they just opened, and the city management came during the day and wanted to collect money, and another at night to ask for money, saying that he was not in charge during the day. As long as the protection fee at night. How dark! There is no money for a small business, it will make it difficult for others.”

“People exercising public power collect protection fees! Is this something that can be settled by dismissal?” “Going home for a few days and leaving for a few days is a temporary worker!” “There is no Captain Hu who collects protection fees, and can have money to pay tribute to Feng Township Chief Ruan. China?” “That’s the only way it can be! If the punishment is severe, the radish will be pulled out…”

Chinese urban management has long been synonymous with violent law enforcement. In a 76-page report, the international organization Human Rights Watch documented various abuses by Chinese urban management personnel.

Sophie, China director of Human Rights Watch, also said that chengguan officers are recognized as brutal and barbaric and commit crimes with impunity… For many Chinese citizens, ‘urban management’ equates to violence, illegal detention and theft. “

In the early years, mainland media exposed numerous bloody cases caused by chengguan’s violent law enforcement, including: 5 hawkers were injured by chengguan in Weifang City, Shandong Province, causing local hawkers to resist collectively; a hawker in Shenyang encountered violent law enforcement by chengguan officers, stabbing two chengguans to death with knives, and was later arrested death penalty, etc.

Responsible editor: Li Muen#