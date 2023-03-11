8
Sudani Net:
Yesterday, Friday, the authorities prevented former President Omar Al-Bashir from attending the funeral of his brother, Mohamed Hassan Al-Bashir. who died in Khartoum; He was buried in the tombs of Hilla Hamad Bahri.
Muhammad al-Bashir had been in intensive care for days at Universal Hospital in Cooper, and according to Al-Hirak al-Siyasi newspaper, he was receiving treatment there after suffering a stroke about two weeks ago.
