The authorities were looking for him for theft in Neiva

Police in the city of Neiva managed to capture a man by court order. This is Diego Armando Rivera Cuéllar, 36 years old, who was captured in the 7 de Agosto neighborhood.

The man, upon being verified through the PDA device, was found to have a valid arrest warrant for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft, for which he must serve a 12-year sentence. Likewise, it was learned that he had already been sentenced to 9 years and 6 months for the crime of illegally carrying firearms.

The authorities emphasize that this capture is the result of the work of the National Police in developing plans to reduce crime in the city of Neiva and in the fight against crime. The captured man was made available to the competent authority to serve the corresponding sentence for the crime that is required of him.

In other isolated incidents that occurred on Calle 1ª with Carrera 15b, thanks to the collaboration of the community and the quick action of police officers. A surprised woman was captured in the middle of an alleged drug sale, when she was trying to deliver a plastic bag to a man and upon noticing the police presence, she tried to flee the scene. The agents immediately detained her and upon checking the bag that she was carrying in her hand, they found 51 Bazuco wrappers.

The captured woman was made available to the competent authorities to respond to the charges against her. A guarantee control judge will be in charge of defining your judicial situation.