Quito.- The announcement of the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, to authorize the possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense under strict requirements, among other measures to combat insecurity, has sparked controversy in Ecuadorr, where the voices for and against the provision are added.

The announcement was made at a time when violent acts in the country have increased, including murders, assassinations, the abandonment of a human head in a park and numerous robberies, including an assault on a bank in a busy shopping center in broad daylight in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

In that same city, criminals kidnapped a subject this week and hours later they left him with an explosive device attached to his body.

It took anti-bomb personnel more than three hours to deactivate the device that was taped to the citizen’s chest, as well as his left leg, a scene never before seen in Ecuador.

REQUIREMENTS

The decree signed for the possession and carrying of weapons specifies among the requirements having attained at least 25 years of age, having a certificate of the psychological test and another of having passed the toxicological test, which determines that the person does not ingest substances subject to control or is not alcoholic, both issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

In the same way, a certificate of skill in the handling and use of the weapon issued by the Ministry of National Defense.

Alikewise, not having an enforceable sentence condemning the commission of a crime, not registering a history of violence against women or members of the family nucleus, reads the decree that points out as requirements “others established by the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Command of the Armed Forces for the efecto».

CONTROVERSY

The University of Cuenca rejected the Executive’s decision in a statement, considering that this measure “transfers state responsibility for security and protection to citizens.”

In addition, he pointed out, “studies show that the use of firearms increases homicides, femicides, suicides, and violence against women.”