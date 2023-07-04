Home » The auto sector strengthens the upward trend and the number of exports is expected to break the numbers
The auto sector strengthens the upward trend and the number of exports is expected to break the numbers

The auto sector strengthens the upward trend and the number of exports is expected to break the numbers

On another level, Mr. Riad Mazour stated that the textile and clothing sector is one of the main pillars of the national industry, through its important contribution to the national economy, which reaches 24 percent of industrial jobs in Morocco, adding that exports achieved during the first five months of 2023 more than 20 billion dirhams. , which represents an increase of 15.9 percent compared to the previous year, which achieved exports of 17.8 billion dirhams.

At the level of digital statistics, he indicated that there are 1,200 active contractors in the field of textile and clothing, achieving 60 billion dirhams as a turnover, and recording 43 billion dirhams as revenue from exports, compared to 36 billion dirhams in 2018. As for job positions, which are among the government’s priorities, they reach this. The sector is 222 thousand and 883 compared to 181 thousand and 948 in 2018.

And in line with the objectives of the Industrial Revival Scheme, 173 investment projects related to the replacement of imported products have been supported with an investment of about 4 billion dirhams, which represents the possibility of replacing imports with 3 billion dirhams, and the creation of 23 thousand and 346 direct jobs, and 39 thousand indirect jobs, in addition to signing an agreement to supply Local clothing and home textile products.

He also talked about the launch of the process of producing school portfolios within the framework of the royal initiative One Million Wallets, which knows the participation of 62 companies this year, and coordination with the endowment sector to encourage the local supply of industrial carpets intended for mosques through requests for offers amounting to 30 million dirhams, as well as the process of exploring new markets in the north of the country. Europe and Germany instead of relying on traditional markets, as well as supporting and keeping pace with industrial contractors in order to ensure carbon-free production according to a cooperation agreement between the Guardian Ministry, the World Bank and the Moroccan Association for the Textile and Clothing Industry, with an investment amount of 695 million dirhams, and the project is scheduled to achieve 245 direct jobs and 6 thousand indirect position.

These important gains were concluded by Mr. Riad Mazour by stressing the continuation of efforts to strengthen the industrial dominance of the textile sector and to increase the rate of substitution of imported textile products, especially in public procurement and in large distribution chains.

