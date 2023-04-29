The ‘Autogol’ that Duplat scored with his new album

Duplicated presents his most recent record work ‘Own goal’along with the single ‘Nobody would say it’, under the M3 Records label. After the successful singles released during 2022 and the beginning of 2023, this production became the most anticipated album of the Bogotá artist’s career.

This album encapsulates the two sides of Duplat’s music: sentimentality, hand in hand with the piano and nostalgia, against songs that are more energetic and vigorous. It is an album with a wide color palette between the depressive and the euphoric. Its title comes from the idea that Duplat had to make an album that was dedicable and ended up being almost the opposite, a failed dedication: an “own goal”.

Listen to the interview with Duplat: