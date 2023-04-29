Home » The ‘Autogol’ that Duplat scored with his new album
News

The ‘Autogol’ that Duplat scored with his new album

by admin
The ‘Autogol’ that Duplat scored with his new album

Duplicated presents his most recent record work ‘Own goal’along with the single ‘Nobody would say it’, under the M3 Records label. After the successful singles released during 2022 and the beginning of 2023, this production became the most anticipated album of the Bogotá artist’s career.

This album encapsulates the two sides of Duplat’s music: sentimentality, hand in hand with the piano and nostalgia, against songs that are more energetic and vigorous. It is an album with a wide color palette between the depressive and the euphoric. Its title comes from the idea that Duplat had to make an album that was dedicable and ended up being almost the opposite, a failed dedication: an “own goal”.

Listen to the interview with Duplat:

See also  Teatroteka. Poland, from stage to screen - Piero Zardo

You may also like

Revelers beaten up on the way home from...

Second ODI, New Zealand scored 336 runs for...

German arbitration recognizes error that affected Dortmund

April, April – these are the best April...

¡Apuntate ya! Patria platform with bonus delivery for...

Catatumbo and Quibdó come together in “Pazcífico Rap”

Wolf and grazing: coexistence not only at the...

25,000 migrants are in detention centers in the...

An English teacher accused of alleged abuses committed...

Habeck in Kiel: Concrete plans for the hydrogen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy