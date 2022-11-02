Full end of autumn harvest production

The province’s grain production achieves “Nineteen Lianfeng”

From: Heilongjiang Daily

□ Our reporter Li Tianchi

As of October 31, 99.9% of the province’s grain crops have been harvested. Except for individual corn winter harvest plots, the province’s autumn harvest production has been fully completed. The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that, from the yield measurement by experts and the actual harvest of farmers, the yield per unit of rice, soybean and corn is expected to hit a record high, and grain production will achieve a “nineteenth consecutive harvest”.

Advance deployment of scientific guidance

Packing more Longjiang grains for “Chinese rice bowl”

On September 13, the provincial government organized a video scheduling meeting for coordinating rural epidemic prevention and control and autumn harvest production;

On September 22, on the eve of the fifth Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Wuchang City to investigate and guide the autumn harvest production;

On September 23, September 26 and September 30, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Government and the Provincial Government Party Group Meeting were held successively, all of which were studying and deploying the autumn harvest production work…

The provincial party committee and the provincial government attach great importance to the production of autumn harvest, and hope that the “Chinese rice bowl” can be filled with more Longjiang grains!

In fact, before the autumn harvest began, our province was already strengthening organizational leadership. The main leaders and leaders in charge were mobilized ahead of time and made specific arrangements many times.

At the same time, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs actively coordinated with the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, and issued the “Guiding Opinions on the Overall Promotion of Epidemic Prevention and Control and Autumn Harvest Production in the Province” to ensure the scientific and orderly preparation of the autumn harvest in all regions. All localities have also formulated work plans for autumn harvest production, and set up special classes for autumn harvest work to fully promote autumn harvest production work.

Guo Jiayong, deputy director of the Planting Management Department of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said: “We have comprehensively strengthened guidance services, and successively formulated the “Guiding Opinions on the Production of the Autumn Harvest in the Province in 2022” and “On Grab the Good Weather and Don’t Miss the Farming Time to Harvest Grain to Ensure Abundant Income Warehouses” “Notice” and other guidance documents, organize all localities to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and autumn harvest production, and carry out autumn harvest in an orderly manner.”

During the autumn harvest, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also established 12 autumn harvest production guidance service groups to takeOnline and offlineIn a combined way, shard scheduling guidance is implemented for each city (region). All localities set up work guidance groups based on actual conditions to help grassroots solve practical problems in a timely manner.

Improve quality and reduce damage

Only for the particles to return to the warehouse

The Wangmin Agricultural Machinery Cooperative in Nehe City has completed the maintenance of large-scale agricultural machinery in July and August. Chairman Yang Jingyu told reporters that the cooperative’s planting area this year is about 12,000 mu, and the planting varieties include soybeans and sticky corn. He said: “The machinery used to harvest soybeans mainly uses Deere 760 harvester and Deere 660 harvester. Because the mechanical maintenance is in place, the soybean loss is very small during the harvesting process, and the grains are returned to the warehouse; sticky corn is harvested by hand. Lord, the quality is guaranteed.”

Our province gives full play to the advantages of strong operation ability of large machinery, adheres to the working principle of focusing on machines and combining man-machines, and makes every effort to rush to harvest quickly and improve the quality of harvest.

Guo Jiayong told reporters that the province will incorporate the inspection of harvesting machinery and personnel training into the assessment of the mayor’s responsibility system for food security, and will rely on local work responsibilities.

Data shows that the province has overhauled 2.017 million large and medium-sized tractors, supporting farm implements, combine harvesters and other autumn harvest machines, including 195,000 large and medium-sized combine harvesters, and trained 124,000 relevant personnel.

In order to rationally allocate mechanical power, all parts of the province make full use of the agricultural machinery dispatching command platform and various media to release agricultural machinery supply and demand dispatching information in a timely manner, do a good job in the deployment of agricultural machinery operations, and ensure organically adjustable and organically available. in,Great Northern WildernessThe Agricultural Reclamation Group has arranged 810 cross-regional harvesting machines (sets), collecting an area of ​​4.473 million mu for the surrounding rural areas, helping the province to rush and harvest quickly.

Li Jun, head of the Economic Construction Agricultural Machinery Professional Cooperative in Acheng District, Harbin, told reporters that in order to ensure the return of the particles to the warehouse, their mechanical maintenance starts from the header and the peeler. Overhaul the header to ensure that its rotational speed and bearings are not damaged, to prevent the corn stalks from being pushed down during the operation, resulting in the corn not being harvested;

This is just a microcosm of the province’s propulsion loss reduction. The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs carried out the action of improving the quality, increasing production and reducing losses of grain mechanized production, instructing all localities to accelerate the promotion and application of high-end intelligent green and efficient harvesting machinery, and focus on promoting fine grain harvesting.

The seamless connection between autumn land preparation and autumn harvest is only to consolidate the “ballast stone”

While making every effort to ensure that all grains should be collected, the province has also coordinated and promoted key tasks such as autumn harvest production and autumn land preparation, comprehensive utilization of straw, and grain storage and sales, striving to increase grain production and farmers’ income.

Deep plowing, raking, shoveling, ridges, waiting for sowing… After the autumn harvest, during the period of large-scale machinery shuttling in the farmland in Sunwu County, Heihe City, local cooperatives are using the power of science and technology to “relax the tendons and revitalize” the farmland with high standards and high quality. Achieve black wintering at the fastest speed.

The relevant person in charge of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau of Sunwu County said that they actively guide socialized service entities such as modern agricultural cooperatives, benchmark the quality standards of agricultural reclamation and agricultural machinery operations, actively train and guide the technology of large ridges, and speed up the autumn land preparation work in the county.

At present, the province is making every effort to speed up the progress of autumn land preparation. The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs instructed all localities to do a “seamless connection” between the autumn harvest and autumn land preparation, scientifically determine the land preparation mode, seize the favorable weather before freezing, and stop people and vehicles, laying a solid foundation for the high-standard spring agricultural production next year. As of October 31, the province’s autumn land preparation area was 113.5752 million mu.

The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also classified and organized the return of straws to the fields. The 2022 annual video promotion meeting for the comprehensive utilization of straw in the province will be held, and the comprehensive utilization technology and subsidy policy of straw will be vigorously promoted through the agricultural information network, WeChat public account and other media platforms. As of October 26, the province’s straw returning area was 100.31 million mu, completing 70.9% of the autumn and winter straw returning tasks, and the straw leaving field area was 13.615 million mu, completing 39.7% of the autumn and winter straw returning tasks.

Sun Anfu, head of the Economic Construction Agricultural Machinery Farmers Professional Cooperative in Hailun City, told reporters that the cooperative’s 3,000 mu of soybeans were harvested on schedule and sold at a price of 6 yuan per kilogram. “The market is very good, and now all of them have been sold.”

In order to strengthen the implementation of grain storage measures, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has instructed all localities to scientifically manage grain storage by building buildings, yard trips, and racks. At the same time, increase the publicity and release of grain purchase and storage policies and market price information, provide farmers with timely, fast and accurate information services such as market prices, supply and demand situations, and guide farmers to rationally analyze and judge market prices and sell grain in a timely manner. In addition, various forms such as online and offline promotion are adopted to help farmers connect with large grain purchasing companies and promote farmers to increase their income by selling grain.

