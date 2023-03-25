Starting from March 26, the national civil aviation will usher in the summer flight season. The 24 airports affiliated to Xinjiang Airport Group plan to have an average daily flight volume of 1,264.

It is reported that in 2023, Xinjiang will further improve the route network, while increasing capacity and increasing routes. Urumqi Diwopu International Airport has an average daily scheduled flight volume of 578, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. There are 11 international navigation waypoints between Urumqi and 121 routes from Urumqi to outside Xinjiang, and 70 navigation waypoints outside Xinjiang. There are more than 5 direct flights between Urumqi and Beijing, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing every day.

This year, 16 regional airports in Xinjiang have opened direct flights to 40 cities outside Xinjiang without Urumqi, and more than 10 new routes connecting Yining, Kashi, Korla, Altay, Tacheng and other airports in Xinjiang have been added mutual flight routes.

From March 26th, Turpan Airport will open the Wuxi-Turpan route, Aksu Airport will add two direct flights outside Xinjiang, Aksu-Lanzhou-Guangzhou and Aksu-Chengdu Tianfu-Changsha, and Yutian Airport will open Yutian-Urumqi-Guangzhou Airlines, Hami Airport will also add new and encrypted routes including Xi’an-Hami-Tacheng, Baotou-Xining-Hami, Lianyungang-Xining-Hami and other round-trip routes.

During the summer flight season this year, China Southern Airlines plans to implement 107 routes in Xinjiang, with 77 navigation points involving the Xinjiang market, and an average daily flight volume of 255 flights. Among them, 5 regular routes including Urumqi-Lanzhou-Kunming, Yining-Urumqi-Xi’an, Kashgar-Chengdu Tianfu, etc. were newly opened. At the same time, 15 domestic routes such as Urumqi-Shenzhen, Kashgar-Beijing Daxing, Wuhan-Bole, etc. will be resumed to help the recovery of the aviation market.

Li Lin, Marketing and Sales Department of China Southern Airlines Xinjiang Branch, said that in order to implement the strategy of “prospering Xinjiang through tourism” and enrich travel options for passengers, China Southern Airlines increased the frequency of major tourist routes. “Urumqi-Kashgar has 8 flights a day, Hotan, Yining, and Aksu have 5-6 flights a day, and Urumqi-Fuyun, Nalati, and Kanas have 3-4 flights a week. Internationally, the new season of China Southern Airlines starts in Urumqi. The number of international flight points will increase to 11, and more than 30 international flights are planned to be implemented every week.” Li Lin said.

According to reports, this year, in order to meet the demand of the summer and autumn tourism market, Xinjiang Airport Group will also promote the deep integration of aviation and tourism and the implementation of the “tourism Xingjiang” strategy, and cooperate with various airlines to jointly build a multi-level radiation route network in Xinjiang. , to develop multi-style airline transportation products. (Economic Daily reporter Geng Dandan Correspondent Che Jie）