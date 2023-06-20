The average daily volume of Taiwan stocks has shrunk this year, and the Financial Supervisory Committee will point out three reasons

Taiwan stocks opened lower on the 20th, and the index finally closed at 17,184 points, down 89 points, or 0.52%, with a turnover of 311.2 billion yuan. Gao Jingping, deputy director of the Securities and Futures Bureau, pointed out that as of the 19th this year, the average daily volume of Taiwan stocks in the concentrated market was 244.5 billion yuan, a decrease of about 12.9% from 280.7 billion yuan in the same period last year, but there has been an increase since June. The estimation is mainly affected by “uncertain risks such as interest rate hikes in the United States, tensions between Russia and Ukraine, etc., and investors are waiting to see the recent financial results of large U.S. companies.” However, the fundamentals of Taiwan stocks are stable, and the FSC will continue to watch the domestic and foreign economies. situation and take relevant measures in a timely manner.

According to Gao Jingping’s analysis, as of June 19 this year, the average daily volume of Taiwan stocks was 244.5 billion yuan, a decrease of about 12.9% compared with the same period last year, but the average daily volume of other Asian markets such as Singapore’s annual decrease of 20.82% and Hong Kong’s annual decrease of 14.35% during the same period also declined. In addition, according to statistics, since June, the average daily volume of the concentrated market as of June 19 is about 329.1 billion yuan, showing an increasing trend compared with the previous five months. The maintenance rate of the entire account guarantee for credit transactions is 181.08%.

In terms of a single day, Taiwan stocks fell relatively heavily. Gao Jingping pointed out that the U.S. stock market was closed for a day on June 19 due to the Freedom Day. On the 20th, Asian stocks generally fell, and Taiwan stocks fell 0.52%. At the same time, Japan fell 0.24%, South Korea fell 0.21%, Shanghai fell 0.33%, Singapore fell 0.59%, and Hong Kong fell 0.59%. down 1.64%.

But so far this year, Taiwan stocks have outperformed most Asian stocks. Gao Jingping pointed out that as of June 19 this year, Taiwan stocks rose by 22.19%, second only to Japan’s rise of 27.88%, surpassing South Korea’s rise of 16.68%, Shanghai’s rise of 5.39%, Shenzhen’s rise of 2.34%, Hong Kong’s rise of 0.66%, and Singapore’s fall- 0.31%.

Gao Jingping pointed out that the fundamentals of Taiwan stocks are still sound. As of the end of May this year, the P/E ratio of Taiwanese stocks was about 16.13 times, and the cash yield rate reached 3.76% (3.89% if the stock dividend was added). , but the amount of profit is the third highest in the same period of the previous year, and the cumulative revenue of domestic listed counter companies as of the end of May this year is about 15 trillion yuan, a decrease of 11.32% compared with the same period last year, but the amount of revenue is still the third highest in the same period of the previous year.

Gao Jingping pointed out that the fundamentals of Taiwan-listed counter companies are still sound, and the Financial Supervisory Commission will continue to observe the economic situation at home and abroad and take relevant measures in due course.

further reading

Will the Dragon Boat Festival change?Analyst: This kind of stock drives Taiwan stocks to fly thousands of dollars

The three major legal persons sold more than 11.7 billion Taiwan stocks to organize and focus on this group

Nomura Yao Yuru: If Taiwan stocks pull back, they can increase their weight in 5 major groups

The post The average daily volume of Taiwan stocks has shrunk this year. The Financial Supervisory Committee pointed out three reasons appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

