The avocado seed is rich in collagen and prevents aging

Collagen is one of the proteins best known for its importance for looking youthful skin and avoiding the prominence of wrinkles.

Over the years, the body undergoes various changes in health. Experts point out that after the 25 years less collagen begins to be produced, which causes signs of age such as wrinkles and fine lines to appear.

It should be noted that collagen is one of the proteins best known for its importance for looking youthful skin and avoiding the prominence of wrinkles. Its function in the human body is to provide strength and elasticity to the skin. It is not only present in the skin, but also in the nails, ligaments, bones and tendons, according to Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine.

There are many facial creams, masks and aesthetic procedures that help stimulate collagen production. | Photo: Web

For this reason, the lack of production of this protein turns out to be a topic of interest, since there are those who seek ways to avoid and delay the signs of aging at all costs. In this sense, there are many facial creams, masks y aesthetic procedures They help stimulate collagen production.

For this reason, the portal specialized in lifestyle Panorama, reviewed the benefits of avocado for the skin. Well, through its seed, homemade collagen can be created and thus delay the signs of aging.

How to get it?

The oil that is extracted from the avocado seed can be used as a topical for the face, since several experts have verified that this has a rejuvenating effect on the skin, due to its properties that prevent cell aging.

To obtain said oil, the seed must be grated, in order to obtain some flakes and immediately afterwards it must be mixed with six tablespoons of almond oil. Then it must be blended and finally strain the mixture.

Likewise, a few drops of this avocado seed oil should be applied all over the face. emphasizing where wrinkles or lines of expression are most noticeable.

Similarly, the treatment can be combined with anti-aging facial messages to promote collagen in the skin. and thus leave behind the signs of age.

avocados. | Photo: Web

Collagen can also be produced through avocado leaves:

Ingredients:

Five avocado leaves

A tablespoon of aloe vera

A cup of water

Preparation:

Prepare an infusion with the five avocado leaves and the cup of water.

Mix the ingredients with the aloe vera.

Apply to clean face and leave on for 15 minutes.

When the time has elapsed, wash the skin with cold water. The procedure can be repeated twice a week.

Another mask to help stimulate collagen production

Vogue magazine exposes several homemade masks that can help stimulate the production of collagen in the skin. One of them has ginger as its main ingredient, an option to take care of the skin. “Ginger is one of the natural ingredients that you can find in any supermarket and that has more than 40 antioxidant compounds. They help protect the skin and prevent premature aging. In addition, it has antiseptic properties and will keep the skin soft and free of blemishes; If you suffer from inflammations, it will also help to calm them down.

Ingredients:

A quarter cup of pipiana pumpkin puree.

A tablespoon of ground almonds.

Half a small spoonful of cinnamon powder.

A quarter of a small spoonful of nutmeg.

A quarter of a teaspoon of powdered ginger.

Preparation:

In a cup, add all the ingredients and stir very well for a homogeneous result.

Clean the face.

Apply the mask with a brush or with your hands.

Let it act for 20 minutes.

Remove with plenty of water.

It can be repeated up to three times a week.

With information of the week

Also read: 7 characteristics that define a Highly Sensitive Person = PAS