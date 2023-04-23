The Awakening movie not to be missed

Colombian horror lovers can now see their most anticipated film, The Evil Dead: Awakening, it is available in all theaters in the country from April 20.

For those who don’t know, this is the story of two sisters who separated, they are happy to meet, but it is interrupted by some demons. As the synopsis explains, “These creatures are carnivores that force them to survive.

People who have already gone to see this film have said that this film has achieved what few do, which is not wanting to look at the screen and run out of the theater.

The cast includes several stars from the acting world. Alyssa Sutherland (Ellie), Lily Sullivan (Beth), Mia Challis (Jessica), Gabriel Echolls (Bridget), Morgan Davis (Danny), Nell Fisher (Kassi), Jaden Daniels (Gabriel), Billy Reynolds-McCarthy (Jake) da , among other things, a “touch” to the film. They are led by Sam Raimi, who is also known as the director of the famous movie “Spider-Man”. But in 2013, Fede Alvarez was responsible for the first dead evil robot. The saga was written and directed by Lee Cronin and produced by Raimi.