The award Shakira received from Maluma at the Billboard Awards

The records continue in the Colombian career Shakira. After reaching a large number of views with the songs that she released after her separation, the Colombian received recognition from the organization of the Billboard Latinowhere Maluma gave him the award.

In a night full of music, entertainment and highly talented Latin American artists in various genres, in the midst of the awards for what was done in 2023, the delivery of a statuette in tribute to Shakira for her career and what she did during 2022, it was the Billboard magazine Woman of the Year.

One of the special components for this situation to occur was that the Colombian singer Maluma presented the award to the Colombian in front of all the attendees, who were moved by everything she experienced Shakira during the year of his separation from the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué.

To deliver the award, the song that the Colombian interpreter performed in conjunction with Shavingin which he dedicated several words to his ex-partner, in addition to talking about what his entire relationship with the former Spanish footballer was, with whom he had a 12-year relationship.

This was the moment in which the award was given to Shakira at the Billboard:

