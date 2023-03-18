wandering through the Danube forest is a great adventure for a little girl. He meets different people. Those with a more mundane and a much more unconventional way of life. She may not understand everything that is happening around her, but she perceives it in her own way, just like all children. This makes it look very authentic.

The film is unique in its view of the world. It gives us a glimpse into children’s minds. It can even remind us of ourselves. Although it is primarily intended for children, even adults will not be bored while watching it. It has a lot of overlap that younger viewers will not perceive.