The awards were given to their winners at the “Bursa Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Republic Press Gala” – Media News

Turkish News Cameramen Association Sector and media success awards were presented in the Bursa Achievement Awards and Press Gala program titled “Bursa is Stepping Into the 100th Year of the Republic”, organized under the leadership of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, with the contributions of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality and the support of some non-governmental organizations in Bursa.

Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş, In his speech at the event at Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center, he congratulated those who contributed to the organization. Stating that he stayed in the region for a long time after the earthquakes on February 6, based in Kahramanmaraş, Aktaş said that they worked in the cities affected by the earthquake with 1600 municipal personnel. earthquakes Emphasizing that great pain was experienced due to this, Aktaş said, “I know that my journalist friends did not only fulfill their duty as the press, but also undertook tasks that calmed people and even helped them. All our institutions and organizations were mobilized.” said.

Demirtaş Organized Industrialists Businessmen Association (DOSABSİAD) Chairman of the Board of Directors Nilüfer Çevikel also explained that the world is going through very difficult times. Commemorating Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms, Çevikel said, “The press is very important. Even though we do things in our own way, it is not possible for us to make our voices heard to the world without you. Thank you.” made his assessment.

Aytekin Polatel, President of the Turkish News Cameramen Association, stated that press members work under difficult conditions. Commemorating those who lost their lives in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Polatel said, “I believe that justice will be served with peace and justice. Our colleagues are performing one of the sacred labors there, at the expense of their lives, telling the truth to the world under the bomb and oppression. News cameramen are workers who convey the truth under difficult conditions.” he said.

Güngör Yavuzaslan, President of the International Journalists Association of Turkish Speaking Countries He thanked those who contributed to the organization of the event.

Award to AA for its sensitive publications during the earthquake

After the speeches, Polatel gave the “Cultural Heritage Value Award” to Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş for the Khans Region project in Bursa.

At the night, “Lifetime Honor Award” was given to Ermetal Technological Education Foundation (ERTEV) founder Fahrettin Gülener, “100 Years of Value Award” was given to İsmail Tarman, “The Most Successful Community Volunteer of the Year Award” was given to DOSABSİAD Chairman Nilüfer Çevikel. The “Most Prestigious Building Project of the Year Award” was presented to Ahmet Atış, Senior Manager of Atış Yapı Group of Companies.

In the “Media Success” category, Anadolu Agency was awarded for its sensitive broadcasts in the region following the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

