19.03.2023 h 16:52 comments

Football, Prato surrenders to Corticella: the trip to Bologna ends 3 to 1

Blue-white advantage in the 13th minute with Diallo but then the hosts find the right path and overturn the result. After 32 days Prato is twelfth in the standings with 42 points, just two lengths from the play outs

Prato’s move to the Biavati in Bologna against Corticella ends 3-1 for the landlords. The advantage of the biancazzurri scored by the usual Diallo after 13 minutes of the match was useless: the Emilians immediately tried to equalize with a series of actions showing their muscles and letting it be understood that they have no fear. The equalizer came in the 34th minute through Trombetta; in the second half the other goals: in the 6th minute the winning paw of Laribh who put the ball into the net by the Prato goalkeeper on Trombetta’s shot, and in the 24th minute with Oubakent. The thirty-second day of the Serie D championship (group D) therefore ends with a defeat that leaves Prato with 42 points, just two lengths from the play outs. Completely different music for Corticella which rises to 46 points, two less than the play off area. All things considered, the first half was balanced between the two formations that built actions and chances, but after the draw and above all in the second half, Corticella was the protagonist of a continuous percussion that left little room for the guests. Prato faced a team in form and mister Brando, on the eve, had spoken clearly defining today’s match as ‘delicate’ against an opponent ‘difficult, grumpy, capable of anything’. Together with the objective difficulty, also that due to the important absences – above all Trovade and Mobilio – which forced to revise the form to be used from the first minute. Now the focus is on the next match, scheduled for April. After next Sunday’s break, Real Forte Querceta will arrive at Lungobisenzio, winning today at home against Forlì and with 44 points in the standings. Following the Prato a group of fans who paid tribute to Alberto Palagi, soul of the Wild Kaos fan base, who passed away in recent days. scoreboard. Corticella: Bruzzi; Tchema (83′ Mambetti) Cudini, Chamangui, Ferraresi; Sadek, Menarini (83′ Marchetti) Campagna (65′ Farinelli); Laribh, Trombetta (75′ Leonardi), Oubakent (85′ Casazza). Coach: Miramari. Prato: Bertini (54′ Falsettini); Nizzoli, Cecchi (69′ Campaner), Colombini; Aprili, Ba (63′ Renzi), Del Rosso, Nicoli (69′ Bartolini); Kouassi (75′ Frugoli), Ciccone; Coach: Brando. Referee: Piccolo from the Pordenone section. Assistants: Beggiato di Schio and Gatto di Collegno.

