News

Julian Andres Santa

The first day of the second division tournament began in Colombia, where there are still teams that have been protagonists in the first A, such as Cúcuta Deportivo, Deportes Quindío and Real Cartagena. So far, nine goals have been scored, missing a duel today and next Wednesday, February 22, where Bogotá FC will receive the Armenian team.

Murillo premiered

The 27-year-old midfielder from Pereira, Jorge Mario Murillo, former player of Deportivo Pereira, champion in 2019, debuted with his new team Real Cartagena, playing the last 34 minutes, where the costeños equalized 2-2 against Barranquilla as visitors. For the second day they will receive Patriotas this Thursday at 4 pm at the Jaime Morón and the Risaraldense hopes to continue earning the trust of his Argentine coach Martín Cardetti.

Quindío has not played yet

Deportes Quindío, which started a new year in B, postponed its premiere this 2023, which was in the capital of Colombia, and prepares its duel for the second date, scheduled for this Monday, February 13 at 8:05 p.m. at the stadium. Centennial, to be played behind closed doors due to the sanction last year where the fans entered the pitch in the final against Atlético Huila.

The ‘Miraculous’ have in their squad the Pereiran winger Jorge Iván Posada, who in 2022 played for Patriotas. In addition, they recently linked the former goalkeeper of the minor divisions of Deportivo Pereira and born in Quindío, Daniel Fajardo.

Results first date

Barranquilla 2-2 Real Cartagena

Cucuta 1-0 Orsomarso

Patriots 1-0 Rangers

Cortuluá 1-0 Valledupar

Atlético 1-1 Real Santander

Today. 7:30 p.m. Lions vs. Boca de Cali

