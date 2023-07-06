The bad example of Daniel Ortega

Getty Images

The disqualification of María Corina Machado left much to be desired. She was becoming an electoral phenomenon and her regime decided to remove her from the presidential electoral contest. The clearly unconstitutional measure, where he was not granted the right to defense, was not issued by the judiciary either, which is the only one that has the power to suppress the political right to participate as a candidate when committing a crime.

Paradoxically, the regime’s action makes clear the fear generated by the candidacy of María Corina Machado, who will be the absolute winner of the primaries. The issue is that later they will not let her register as the unitary standard-bearer of the opposition. With what the lists of those who compete in the primaries will have to be filmed until a candidate as unitary as possible can be registered and the history of Barinas is repeated. After 24 years, it will be impossible for Maduro to repeat himself in power in fair elections, especially when he takes these measures that victimize the opposition and leave tyranny so naked. The only option he would have is in the image and likeness of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, seize all the candidates and leave them with no chance to compete. The reaction of the international community will be one of absolute repudiation, and the new sanctions will do terrible damage to the economy of a Venezuela that will be totally isolated from the West. The economy is already in shambles, with one of the lowest salaries in the world and the highest inflation. Imagine that even the left-wing Colombian president protested the disqualification of María Corina Machado. Of course, the great voter in the electoral contest will be María Corina Machado herself, whoever she supports will become the opposition favourite. Daniel Ortega was so brazen that after putting the opposing candidates in jail, he expelled them from the country and stripped them of their nationality. Here in Venezuela this is just beginning and it looks so bad that the street is going to have to play a decisive role. It will be vital to return to the streets and put very harsh pressure on the regime. It is time for the opposition unit above all else. Unity to combat a regime that without any scruples will use all its forces to circumvent popular sovereignty.

[email protected]

@OscarArnal

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

