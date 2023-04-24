The bad governments – Diario La Hora

In my adolescence, when I had conversations with my grandmother about the country’s problems, she, from her Catholic conviction, repeated a prophecy from Santa Mariana de Jesús: “Ecuador will not be destroyed by natural disasters, but by bad governments.” In those years I did not give much importance to this, however, now it is making sense in a terrifying way.

Today we are experiencing one of the worst political and social crises, the main problem being insecurity. Between 2021 and 2022, violent deaths grew 82.5%, making it the country with the highest growth in violence in Latin America during that period. Another terrifying figure, during 2022, Ecuador is the sixth most violent country in the region, even above Mexico, with 25 cases of violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, being its worst record of criminal violence, a reality totally distant from the figure of 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016. To this is added that we have two of the most dangerous cities in the world: Esmeraldas and Guayaquil. The panorama is terrifying.

In this context, although the impeachment trial against the president is taking place for a reason other than the one described here, the government’s permanent omission regarding the right to security of those of us who live in the country is evident.

But the political trial continues its course and there are already serious accusations against certain legislators who are allegedly changing their political position in exchange for favors and space in public institutions. At the time of the vote, the consequence and coherence between their previous public criteria regarding the trial and their vote for the possible censure and dismissal of the president must be confronted. In short, it is evident that politics in the country continues to act due to economic motivation, and while they continue to choose the spaces in exchange for the vote, we continue to be vulnerable to crime. Certainly, natural disasters have not destroyed Ecuador, but our politicians are doing it with plenty of merits.