Foreign media reported today, citing sources, that fund managers and brokerages received “verbal instructions” from Chinese regulators to not sell or buy stocks on a large scale during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China because “this is politically sensitive.” At the same time, there was a lot of bad news from the Chinese economy: the economic growth forecast was lowered again, the shadow of deflation loomed over China, and even the central parity of the RMB exchange rate set by the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China broke 7.

On the eve of the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the control of all levels has been strengthened, and even the securities market has been maintained.

According to a Reuters report on September 27, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter revealed that China’s securities regulator recently notified fund managers and brokerages to try not to sell stocks on a large scale before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to avoid large market volatility.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges gave the instructions verbally through so-called “window guidance,” or unofficial policy instructions without written documents, one of the sources said.

“They asked (us) to avoid unusual trading activity. Including massive selling and buying. Basically the purpose of this move is to stabilize the market,” the source said.

Another buyer source confirmed they had also been notified, saying “it was politically sensitive”.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. China‘s Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The CCP will hold its twentieth congress on October 16. It is expected that President Xi Jinping will be re-elected and the personnel arrangements of the Politburo at the decision-making level will be adjusted.

In late July, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) stated that it would maintain market stability before the 20th National Congress. It said it would “resolutely” prevent huge and rapid volatility in capital markets. A compliance officer at a Shanghai-based fund company said he had not received window guidance but believed it was the fund manager’s “natural responsibility” to help ensure market stability ahead of the 20th Congress.

Chinese stocks have traded lower recently, with the CSI 300 index, which reflects the performance of major Chinese stock markets, down about 6 percent so far this month. The year-to-date decline has been more than 20%. Investors’ willingness to take risks has been on the decline due to the CCP virus (coronavirus) outbreak, the housing market crisis and heightened geopolitical tensions. Geopolitical tensions have also jeopardized economic growth.

The use of government power to limit interference in financial markets has become a well-known norm in China. When the “stock market crash” broke out in China in 2015, a rescue team led by Zhang Yujun, the former assistant to the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, led by China Securities Finance Corporation, and formed by 21 domestic securities firms entered the market. After years of brewing, the name of the “national team” in the financial market was officially established.

The CCP’s stability maintenance is in full swing

According to Deutsche Welle, not only in the financial sector, but the comprehensive stability maintenance measures before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been carried out on a large scale.

A source at the top of the Communist Party’s public security system, who asked not to be named, said Beijing’s public security department had been on full alert for months, including ordering police officers not to leave the city. In order to cooperate with the restrictions of the CCP virus (new crown virus) epidemic prevention measures, the staff of the Beijing public security department were even limited to moving between their residence and work place, and were not allowed to go out for shopping or dining. All whereabouts are monitored by mobile phone location information.

According to Radio Free Asia, many dissidents, rights defenders, and petitioners in Beijing, Tianjin, Hunan, Jiangxi and other places have received notices from the public security regarding stability maintenance measures, including the prohibition of publishing Critical remarks are not allowed to be interviewed by foreign media, and are not allowed to leave the residence. They were either employed or sent to other places by state security. Moreover, the authorities have set up a number of defense lines around Beijing, restricting petitioners from entering Beijing for a period of 40 days.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to open, but bad news about China‘s economy continues to come from the outside world.

The Wall Street Journal reported on September 27 that the World Bank expects developing economies in East Asia to grow faster than China this year for the first time since 1990; China‘s real estate woes and dynamic anti-epidemic policies are dragging down China‘s economic development.

The World Bank expects China‘s economy to grow by 2.8% in 2022, compared with a 4.3% growth forecast given in June, which is better than the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Goldman Sachs Group (Goldman Sachs Group), Standard Chartered (Standard Chartered) some private companies. The sector’s forecast is even more bleak. The IMF expects China‘s economy to grow 3.3 percent this year.

At the same time, the World Bank forecasts an improvement in growth elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, which is expected to rise to 5.3 percent this year from 2.6 percent last year.

Deflation looms over China

According to a report by Bloomberg on September 27, a report released by China Beige Book International (CBBI) on Tuesday showed that in the three months to September, Chinese companies reported sales price growth at the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. Weak.

Faltering demand under the pressure of the ongoing real estate crisis and the impact of ongoing coronavirus (coronavirus) containment measures, China faces a growing risk of deflation, in line with other major economies, according to a CBBI survey. A stark contrast was formed.

CBBI, an independent provider of economic data, surveyed 4,354 businesses during the period.

CBBI chief executive Leland Miller said in a statement, “At a time when virtually the entire world is panicking over soaring inflation, the specter of deflation looms over the demand-squeezing effect of the dynamic zero policy. China.”

The CBBI report noted that most of the deflationary pressure so far has come from the real estate sector, with retail and services both seeing price increases in the third quarter.

Chinese house prices fell for the 12th straight month in August. Homeowners are deepening the housing crisis by refusing to pay their mortgages due to wider concerns about construction quality, noise pollution and more.

The CBBI survey also paints a worrying picture for the manufacturing sector. Metrics such as margins and sales prices deteriorated in the third quarter of this year compared to the second quarter of this year and the third quarter of 2021.

Indicators for retail and services have recovered compared to the second quarter, but remain below 2021 levels.

Meanwhile, corporate borrowing activity continued to decline in the third quarter, suggesting the central bank’s monetary easing has yet to have a significant impact on companies. The CBBI’s measure of corporate lending slipped to its lowest level since data began in 2012, while another measure of corporate bond issuance fell to its worst level since 2016.

The New York Times reported on September 27 that on Monday (September 26), the Central Bank of China set the central parity rate of the RMB against the United States at 7.0298 for the first time in more than two years, which is the weakest fix for the RMB since July 2020. , breaking through the main psychological barrier that the exchange rate of RMB against the US dollar will continue to remain between 6 and 7.

The yuan has tended to trade on the weaker end of the range in recent weeks, and Monday was no exception. By early afternoon, it was around 7.16 against the dollar, close to a level of weakness not seen since the spring of 2008.

The central bank also tightened a technical regulation on Monday, making it slightly harder for traders to short the yuan.

Exporters have also been reluctant to convert foreign currency payments they received into yuan, said Hu Weijun, an economist at Australia’s Macquarie Group. Exporters have been keeping dollar payments in foreign bank accounts as the U.S. dollar becomes more valuable in yuan terms.

The devaluation of the yuan has made it more expensive for many Chinese companies, especially property developers, to repay bonds and other debt in dollars, the report said.

The Federal Reserve has sharply raised short-term interest rates, making the U.S. more attractive for money, while reducing the willingness of companies and investors to keep money in China.

The Chinese government has always had some extremely strict restrictions on the flow of big money in and out, partly to prevent wealthy investors from turning elsewhere when economic growth stalls, as has happened recently.

Responsible editor: Lin Li

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.