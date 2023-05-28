The Bagadó mayor’s office accompanied the return of 358 indigenous families

The Bagadó mayor’s office, in coordination with the Medellín mayor’s office, the Unit for Victims and other municipal and national entities, from May 23 to 26, 2023, accompanied the return of 358 Embera Katíos families from the Tahamí del Alto Andágueda reservation, Bagado.

The indigenous people spent five years in the streets and tenements of the city of Medellín, due to forced displacement and the constant presence of the illegal armed group ELN.

In the coming days, at the initiative of Mayor Walter Stivet Serna Palomeque, in compliance with the commitments made, the Family Police Station, the Health Coordination, the Secretary for Victims and the Secretary of Agriculture, will enter the shelter, with the aim of carrying out Follow-up on the returns made, and humanitarian food aid will be delivered to guarantee food security and with it the permanence of these families in the territory.