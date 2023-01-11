It was cloudy on January 10, with a maximum temperature of 11.4°C and a minimum temperature of 2°C to 3°C. Compared with the previous day, it was still a bit chilly. In addition, the temperature difference between morning and evening was large. Everyone should pay attention to adding or removing clothes to prevent colds.

Although the friends are used to the little warmth like Xiaoyangchun in the “Second Ninth”, it is just a gift of nature, not the normal state in winter. Entering the “March 9th”, winter will still come in its true colors. In the next ten days, the “balance” of fine weather will be insufficient, and the cold air will be “speeding up” on the road. In the early stage, Zhenjiang City will be dominated by sunny or cloudy weather, and there will be a relatively obvious precipitation process from the 12th to the 14th. In terms of temperature, the temperature in the early stage has risen significantly, the highest temperature can reach about 19°C, the lowest temperature can reach 9°C to 12°C from the 12th to the 13th, and the night of the 14th is affected by the strong cold air. to about 5°C.

Specific forecast: January 11 will be cloudy, east to southeast wind 3 to 4, minimum temperature 2°C to 3°C, maximum temperature 15°C to 16°C; cloudy to cloudy with light rain on January 12, minimum temperature 9°C to 10°C, The highest temperature is around 20°C; on the 13th, cloudy to overcast with light rain, the lowest temperature is 11°C to 12°C, and the highest temperature is 19°C to 20°C. (Reporter Zhu Qiuxia)