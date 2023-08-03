Home » The balance of Petro at the beginning of the ceasefire with the ELN
The balance of Petro at the beginning of the ceasefire with the ELN

The National Government urged the guerrillas National Liberation Army (ELN)with whom a bilateral ceasefire began today, to speed up the talks to reach a final agreement as soon as possible.

“We will not get up from the table until the end of the armed conflict is achieved and we are going to combine speed and rigor to reach the final agreement,” said the government’s chief negotiator, Otty Patiño, during the installation ceremony of the National Participation Committee (CNP ) held today in Bogotá with the presence of the ELN’s chief negotiator, Pablo Beltrán, who returned to the capital after more than three decades.

In this sense, Patiño told his companions at the table: “Let’s do it quickly”, alluding to doing it for the victims and the “people who are suffering”.

The act of installation of the CNP, an organization made up of 81 people from 30 sectors that will seek to collect the problems and concerns of society to integrate them into the peace talks, coincided with the beginning of the bilateral ceasefire.

“Our nation writes a new page in the incessant search for peace,” said Patiño, who showed his “deep conviction that it is possible to overcome the armed conflict, the armed political confrontation” with the guerrillas that dates back more than six decades.

He bilateral ceasefirewhich was signed on June 9 to enter into force today, is the longest agreed with the guerrillas, it will last 180 days and will entail the cessation of all offensive operations against the other party and the prohibition of carrying out any action that Goes against International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

In addition, in a symbolic step, the act was held in Bogotá, with the presence of Beltrán and members of the ELN, in their first public appearance in Colombia in decades, and also with that of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Petro stressed in this sense that “never in contemporary history has the ELN reached this position: to speak up in the heart of Colombia without ceasing to be the ELN, without weapons, in the face of the wide and deep diversity of Colombia, before the State of Colombia with which it has waged a war that goes back to the year 1964”.

And he called for the end of an “inherited war”, because since it was so long – he was 4 years old when the guerrillas took up arms – the leaders of both sides that forged it are no longer there.

“We have an inherited war (…) and we are still not capable of solving it. We must close a door without forgetting and open windows and doors towards the future, towards freedom. A future that has to be peaceful, not another violence” Petro pointed out.

That is why now the decision is between “agreement or war.” “When will there be a final agreement?” the Colombian president wondered.

