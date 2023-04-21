The ball is in the politicians’ court

After Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial suggested that the political parties come together to find a solution, the party PPP, which has been trying to negotiate, has started negotiations, former President Asif Ali Zardari is negotiating with allies. In this regard, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence to convince him for negotiations. This development is after the Punjab Assembly elections yesterday. During the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court regarding All the coalition parties, including M, had agreed to negotiate with PTI, but according to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif refused to talk to Imran Khan. Later Asif Ali Zardari told private TV that all his allies have started negotiations on it. On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman while talking to the media at his residence has said that the Ministry of Defense and Finance are holding elections on the same day and considering the economic situation, the issues are before the nation which will be followed. Holding general elections on the same day is the solution to the problems, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that constitutionally, the powers of all institutions are divided, the judiciary and administration have their own scope, you have revoked the powers of the Election Commission and given the entire election schedule. He said that the powers of the Parliament, the Election Commission and the administration have been usurped, the powers are constitutionally divided, then why is there interference, if there is interference in every sector, how will the government and institutions work. The proposal to solve the problems by sitting together between the parties was being given from all sides within the PDM itself and from the side of the civil society. The role and actions of political parties have come to the fore that firstly they talk about not interfering in politics and not giving opinions in political matters, which is legitimate and appropriate, but on the other hand, when they themselves engage in dialogue and political Dialogue will be avoided, political differences and political issues will not be resolved through political means, then the question arises as to how the country’s affairs will proceed, how and who will implement the constitution and constitution, in the Punjab of the Chief Justice. The order regarding the elections and the issue of Lait and Lal being considered controversial by the government, if the question is put aside, the holding of by-elections within ninety days in the constitution is not a controversial issue. If anyone knows, then why are the hurdles being put in its implementation and why have Parliament and the Supreme Court been brought face to face in this conflict? Instead of progress, efforts are being made to block the road, the ministers are shouting that the elections will not be held on the scheduled date. It is in front. The good thing is that no one disagrees on the point of holding simultaneous elections in the country, the court has also given an indication of leniency, if the political leaders put their stubbornness and ego aside and are willing to find a middle ground in the interest of the country. It is not a difficult matter to express, if the political leaders are so disgusted with each other that they are not willing to meet, then a consensus can be reached on the date of the mid-term elections through indirect negotiations, and the date of the elections should be announced. So the dust will settle and it will be natural for there to be a reduction in tension during the election preparations. The side of the country’s politics that the politicians have started presenting, its negative results in the past are in the form of derailment of democracy, PPP and Political stability was visible from the results of the improvement in the political situation after the democratic charter in PML-N, which is once again in danger, political parties and politicians should realize this and immediately on the negotiation table. Serious efforts should be made to get the nation out of this turmoil and crisis by sitting down and solving political issues in the political forum instead of any other forum.