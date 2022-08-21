BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

Sitting at the table of the balmetto managed by the Farinel on the road in front of a good glass of red Canavese, the mayor of Borgofranco Fausto Francisca tells the excellence of his country’s food and wine on the Italia 1 program “Studio Aperto mag”, conducted by Beppe Gandolfo and the neighbors of Settimo Vittone. And so the fat polenta of the La Ciuenda agritourism in Trovinasse in Settimo Vittone and the miasse of the Farinel end up in the spotlight of the national media. Specialties based on corn flour (strictly red pignoletto) which are enhanced by the exclusive use of tome, Nicoletta Fontegidia di Torreano’s butter, cured meats and Quagliotti meats. In common the two specialties are cooked in a wood oven.

The television coverage that will be broadcast between October and November in two episodes, constitutes another piece linked to the De.Co brand (Municipal Denomination of Origin) established by the Municipality of Borgofranco in 2020 to give more value to local products. In addition to the miasse there are in fact the canestrelli, the chocolate salami, the hazelnuts, the veal mocetta, the fontal, the tomette of the Garda dairy refined with Balmetti, the Erbaluce and Canavese wines produced by Terre sparse and the blue asparagus. «The latter is a typical cultivation of Borgofranco, abandoned after the Second World War with the boom of the industry, which we will resume – says Francisca – after having contacted the national germplasm banks». Currently there are about ten De.Co branded products: «A resource – the mayor recalls – with an economic and cultural value and obviously a tourist one. At the same time, we have started a process of enhancing the professionalism of agricultural and artisanal businesses, recognizing their ability to create important opportunities for territorial marketing with useful repercussions on the community ». In addition to the taste, there is the redevelopment and relaunch project of the Balmettis awaiting the maxi loan of six million euros, linked to the Pnrr. Meanwhile, a contribution of about 40 thousand euros from the Gal-Valli del Canavese as part of the rural development program “lands of inclusive economy” has enabled the project entitled “Balmetti Art” to be launched. It involves the creation of an open-air museum that will connect the lower part of the Balmits to the upper one, in the heart of the breathing mountain. There will be space for 12 artistic stations that will host works by different artists and with different expressive languages, in rotation. Among these also the potters of Castellamonte. A contamination between nature, landscape and art, capable of attracting new visitors: «The Balmetti – Francisca comments – will become an open-air theater where artists recite their stories and the public listens to them». The Municipality will redevelop the car park in Piazza Subert which will be repaved. –

L. M.