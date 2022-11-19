Anti-“zeroing” has become another characteristic of the CCP. In the past three years, it has spawned countless disasters and caused a lot of public grievances. Recently, a series of protests broke out in Guangzhou. Even Hu Xijin, the top 50 of the Communist Party of China, couldn’t stand it anymore, and posted a long anti-clearing article. In the past two weeks, the number of new infections in China has soared six times, but the CCP has not seen further upgrades of control measures. Commentators believe that “clearing to zero” may become another unfinished project of Xi Jinping.

According to the official report of the CCP, from the 15th to the 17th, the number of cases of CCP virus infection in China has exceeded 20,000 for 3 consecutive days. On the 17th, it reached a record 25,353 cases, of which 10,468 were in Guangdong, accounting for nearly 50%. And Guangzhou is close to 10,000. Guangzhou announced to speed up the construction of square cabins, and currently plans to have more than 240,000 beds. The Haizhu District of Guangzhou, the hardest-hit area, extended the lockdown for the fourth time.

Due to the unbearable strict blockade measures and the lack of supplies, residents in Haizhu District, Guangzhou have staged large-scale protests in recent days, demanding that the blockade be lifted. Demonstrators tore down the isolation fence and rushed into the street.

And started a confrontation with the local police, and even the police car was pushed down.

On the 11th, the CCP issued 20 measures to optimize epidemic prevention. However, many places strictly “cleared” as before.

A video widely circulated on Twitter on the 18th showed that two women in Haizhu District went downstairs to get takeaway food. One of them was tied up and knelt down by anti-epidemic personnel for not wearing a mask.

The incident aroused public outrage. Although the local police later reported that the two parties had reached a settlement, the woman said that she must pursue the rights to the end.

The “dynamic zeroing” of ignoring the law and trampling on human rights has caused a lot of public grievances, and even Hu Xijin, the top 50 in the CCP, can’t bear it.

On the 16th, Hu Xijin posted on Weibo, “We must survive this winter. How can we survive?” In his article, he opposed the large-scale and long-term “clearing” policy, worrying that the continuous blockade and control will make it difficult for the Chinese people. live. And put forward three suggestions to ease the current tense situation.

A current commentator and professor of Feitian University, Dr. Zhang Tianliang, believes that Hu Xijin’s remarks may be because the CCP is paving the way for public opinion to relax the epidemic prevention. And when he said this, there must be a force behind him supporting him. He will not jump out to confront Xi Jinping, or there is some news that Xi Jinping will relax. In this way, he will not worry about his own safety when he speaks these words.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 18th that in the past two weeks, new infections in China have soared sixfold, but there has been no large-scale recovery to the state of complete silence across the country.

Zhang Tianliang believes that the CCP may soon abandon “dynamic zeroing”. Zhang Tianliang said, “”Dynamic clearing” is an impossible and unnecessary task. So this “dynamic clearing” may become the first unfinished project after Xi Jinping’s re-election.”

