The BancoBpm risk is rekindled with rumors about Unicredit that fuel speculation on the stock exchange Da FinanciaLounge

The share of Piazza Meda reaches over 4%, after some press reconstructions have spoken again of the merger project. According to analysts, the transaction “would strengthen the competitive positioning of UniCredit (BIT:)”

Back speculation about a possible takeover by UniCredit are BancoBpm and the share soars in Piazza Affari, exceeding 4%. UniCredit quotations mark +0.05% at 19.38 euro. According to press rumors, the merger project between the two institutions, on the basis of the recent valuation of the Piazza Gae Aulenti stock which would make the share swap convenient for the bank led by Andrea Orcel.

MORE BRANCHES IN THE NORTH

According to Equita analysts, the operation “would have a strong industrial rationale as it would significantly strengthen UniCredit’s competitive positioning in Italy, with an overall market share in terms of branches that would go from 11% to 18% and from 10% to 20% in the North, and room for a high increase in ‘earnings per share, over 15% after synergies, also against the recognition of a significant bonus in favor of BancoBpm shareholders and without compromising the capital solidity of the combined entity”…

