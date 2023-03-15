But as justified as the criticism of many excesses is, the complete swan song to digital currencies would be wrong. Your future may have just begun.

A quick look at the data is sobering: On February 1, 2023, the daily closing price of bitcoin was 21,538 euros. On the same day last year, the purchase price of a bitcoin was EUR 34,377.54.

Then came the big break-in. Caused by the general economic crime, but above all by their own misconduct and fraud by a few black sheep in the industry. Probably the most notorious and famous case happened last fall: Sam Bankman-Fried, until then the dearly respected founder of the US crypto exchange FTX, fled head over heels to the Bahamas. He is now in the clutches of the US judiciary awaiting indictment. He and his corrupt leadership are accused of fraud, money laundering and violating party donation laws. The damage is in the billions.

The central banks of the world are betting big on digital currencies

The FTX case confirms all those who have always seen devil stuff in digital currencies and would rather remain loyal to the lousy German savings account. But this judgment is just as wrong as a blind canonization of the new digital currencies: Economic history is full of cases of fraud that seem to be part of the start of a new era. However, it would be foolish to conclude that we are not facing an epochal change. Even the central banks, as guardians of classic currencies such as the US dollar, euro or Swiss franc, are seriously considering digital currencies, as the “Digital Euro” project shows. Burkhard Balz, member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, said in an interview around the end of January 2023: “There are over 100 projects for digital central bank currencies worldwide, four of which have already gone live. If digital currencies from other countries are successful, they could take up more space in transactions by private individuals, but above all by companies in Europe.” A decision on the “Digital Euro” project is to be made in autumn of this year.

There are many valid economic reasons for the cryptocurrency trend: speed, security, availability. The token technology that made Bitcoin and Co. possible in the first place has long been used in other areas of the economy, such as the real estate industry. In a few years, the crypto crisis year of 2022 may even prove to be exactly the moment when the young digital currency industry came of age. This is exactly what the industry expert and German relies on Crypto pioneer Daniel Herrmann.

Transparent antithesis to the black sheep of the industry



He has been in the fast-paced crypto scene for more than a decade. Initially, Herrmann gained initial experience with digital investments as a private investor. His first insight: “On my way I stumbled across countless dubious business models that promised quick riches, but delivered exactly the opposite. In recent years, these business models have gained increasing reach and attention.” FTX is just the tip of this iceberg. Daniel Herrmann made a convincing decision from the unpleasant experience: “I want to create a counterpoint and advise people honestly, seriously and transparently.”

On his way to becoming a crypto expert, he joined numerous communities and today often has “verified status” there – the highest form of know-how consecration in this segment of the financial market. With this knowledge advantage, Herrmann noticeably stands out from the mass of self-proclaimed experts.

Coach Daniel Herrmann has long since become a “brand” of its own. The digital believer lives and stands with his name for acting honestly and transparently towards his customers. Herrmann makes no promises of returns that he cannot keep. Above all, he sees his task in convincing others of the great advantages and good long-term profit opportunities of investing in cryptocurrencies.

Portfolio structure can be viewed by everyone at any time

Maximum transparency is the means that Herrmann and his team of consultants rely on: Customers can replicate Herrmann’s portfolios at any time and see in real time which trades he is currently making and how much profit or loss arises in this way. This is a promising and transparent form of asset management.

Meet me in the

Metaverse

In the meantime, the energetic and at the same time down-to-earth Herrmann also greets in the Metaverse: He acts as a consultant on the Metaverse project “Metaresidence” in Miami. This is a 1,000 square foot villa for sale in the best residential area in Miami. However, the sale no longer takes place in the classic US dollar, but is settled using the cryptocurrency Ethereum.