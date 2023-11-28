The banks are shaking again. Are your fortunes shaky too?

The US government is worried about its banks, especially the regional banks. They suffer from a constant withdrawal of customer funds and many institutions have already applied for emergency loans from the US Federal Reserve. You certainly don’t do this when the situation is rosy and everything is fine.

The US government and the US Federal Reserve have not yet named any names. But it is known that PacWest and Western Alliance Bank in particular are said to be in distress. This is evident from a video that was published on the Internet.

The background to the crisis is a severe loss of trust within the banking system in the USA. It is supported by a lot of data. In the three weeks from mid-April to early May alone, US savers withdrew $360 billion from their accounts. For the banks, such an escape movement is pure horror.

The customers do not flee, but act very rationally

However, this step is only too logical for customers who withdraw their money from their savings books and checking accounts. That’s exactly why it’s gone so often. One reason for the strong outflow of customer funds is that a saver who purchases a listed money market fund currently earns a significantly higher interest rate on his money than if he continues to leave the money in his bank account.

In the eyes of US savers, banks appear stingy when it comes to interest rates. From their own point of view, the institutions are currently fighting for their survival and are therefore trying to avoid interest rate increases for as long as possible. Because it makes no sense for the banks to pay savers three, four or five percent interest on their deposits, while on the credit side they have no corresponding income to offset the interest costs due to the long fixed interest rates from the low interest rate phase.

At this point it immediately becomes clear that we are not dealing with an American problem, but with a global problem. Because where the US banks are currently struggling, the European financial institutions will soon notice a very unpleasant pain.

