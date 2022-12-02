Completely and accurately grasp the implementation of prevention and control measures



2022-12-02

On the afternoon of December 1, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, inspected the epidemic prevention and control work in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, and emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the twenty items, and implement scientific and precise requirements to prevent and control. Control every aspect of the work, and promote the implementation of various optimization measures to be effective.

In Caijiapo Town, Yang Guangting listened to the report on prevention and control work, and learned more about nucleic acid screening, implementation of isolation control measures, and guarantee of public life services.

Yang Guangting emphasized that it is necessary to speed up the treatment of local epidemics, strengthen analysis and judgment, accurately delineate high-risk areas and strictly follow the requirements of “staying at home, door-to-door service” to meet the basic needs of the people and medical treatment, and increase support for the elderly, weak, sick, disabled and pregnant women. The care and help of other groups. Under the condition of risk control, it is necessary to quickly seal and release, and should be released as much as possible to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the production and life of the masses and economic and social development. It is necessary to vigorously publicize and guide the masses to maintain personal protection awareness at all times, wear masks scientifically, do not get together or gather, maintain good hygiene habits, and consciously abide by relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

Yang Guangting requested that in accordance with the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, we should adapt measures to local conditions and time, constantly optimize and improve prevention and control measures, base on the current situation and focus on the long-term, and do a good job of epidemic prevention materials and medical resources. reserve. It is necessary to coordinate key tasks such as safe production, stable prices and supply, project construction, and industrial development to promote high-quality economic and social development.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Ding Shengren participated in the inspection.