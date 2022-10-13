Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-10-13 21:51

Views:

(No. 31 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) on Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has studied and decided that since the date of publication, the city will add 2 new high-risk areas and 2 medium-risk areas. 3, 2 high-risk areas are adjusted to medium-risk areas, and 4 medium-risk areas are adjusted to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. New high-risk areas (2)

1. Building 8, Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County

2. Building 32, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District

2. New medium-risk areas (3)

1. Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community (except Building 8), Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County

2. Duanjiayuan Group, Sijiapu Village, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County

3. Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except Building 32)

3. Adjust the high-risk area to the medium-risk area (2)

1. Building 9, Classic Manor Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

2. Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County, Wudao Fresh Wugu Health Fish Powder Shop

4. Adjust the medium risk area to the low risk area (4)

1. Classic Manor Community of Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County (except Building 9)

2. China Gold Store, Erdao Lane, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

3. Jingu World City, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

4. Erdaoxiang Food Market, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County

Fufeng County, Jintai District, and Mei County are low-risk areas except for the high- and medium-risk areas mentioned above.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

October 13, 2022