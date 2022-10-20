Home News The Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on the announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the adjustment of the epidemic risk level in some areas of the city
Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City

Release time: 2022-10-19 20:00
(No. 37 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (command) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has studied and decided that since the date of publication, Building 2 and 5 of Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Building No. is adjusted from a medium-risk area to a low-risk area.

Please strictly follow the relevant requirements of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, and earnestly implement the relevant prevention and control measures after the adjustment of the risk area.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

October 19, 2022

