(No. 37 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (command) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has studied and decided that since the date of publication, Building 2 and 5 of Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Building No. is adjusted from a medium-risk area to a low-risk area.

Please strictly follow the relevant requirements of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, and earnestly implement the relevant prevention and control measures after the adjustment of the risk area.

October 19, 2022