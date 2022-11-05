Home News The Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on the announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the adjustment of the epidemic risk level in some areas of the city
The Baoji Municipal People's Government's portal website focuses on the announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the adjustment of the epidemic risk level in some areas of the city

Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-05 19:57
(No. 41 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (command) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has studied and decided that, from the date of issuance, the three high-risk areas in the city will be adjusted to medium-risk areas. 1 medium-risk area is adjusted to a low-risk area, specifically:

1. Adjust the high-risk area to the medium-risk area (3)

1. Building 7, Baogong Community, Baofu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District

2. Hairui Supermarket, Baofu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District

3. Honest supermarket, Baofu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District

2. Adjust the medium-risk area to a low-risk area (1)

Jintai District Xiguan Street Office Baofu Road West Community Baogong Community (except Building 7)

Jintai District is a low-risk area except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned medium-risk area.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

November 5, 2022

