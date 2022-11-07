Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City



Release time: 2022-11-07

(No. 42 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (command) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has studied and decided that from the date of publication, the city’s 7 high-risk areas will be adjusted to medium-risk areas. 6 medium-risk areas are adjusted to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Adjustment of high-risk areas to medium-risk areas (7)

1. Building 5, Ruixiang Garden Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

2. No. 118, Baofu Road, Office of Xiguan Street, Jintai District;

3. China Railway Apartment, Hongguang Community, Fulinbao Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Building 2 and Building 24, Spring Avenue Community, Fulinbao Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Building 5 and Building 15, Area F, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

6. Building 6, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xinfu Road East Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Building 2, Area G, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District.

2. Adjustment of medium-risk areas to low-risk areas (6)

1. Ruixiang Garden Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except Building 5);

2. Hongguang Community, Fulinbao Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except China Railway Apartment);

3. Spring Avenue Community, Fulinbao Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except Building 2 and Building 24);

4. Area F, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except Building 5 and Building 15);

5. Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xinfu Road East Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except Building 6);

6. Area G, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District (except Building 2).

Jintai District is a low-risk area except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned medium-risk area.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

November 7, 2022