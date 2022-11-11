Home News The Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on the announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the adjustment of the epidemic risk level in some areas of the city
Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the adjustment of the epidemic risk level in some areas of the city

Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-10 21:20
(No. 44 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) on the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work has decided that, from the date of publication, the city’s 7 medium-risk areas will be adjusted to low-risk areas. Specifically:

1. Building 5, Ruixiang Garden Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

2. No. 118, Baofu Road, Office of Xiguan Street, Jintai District;

3. China Railway Apartment, Hongguang Community, Fulinbao Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Building 2 and Building 24, Spring Avenue Community, Fulinbao Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Building 5 and Building 15, Area F, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

6. Building 6, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xinfu Road East Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Building 2, Area G, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xinfu Road West Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District.

Since the date of this announcement, there are no high or medium risk areas in Baoji City, and normalized prevention and control measures have been implemented throughout the region.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

November 10, 2022

