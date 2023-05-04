The Barca team is determined to sign Amrabat

Hesport – Abdullah Alawi

The management of the Barcelona football team will return, during the upcoming summer transfer period, to present a new offer to Italian Fiorentina in order to include Moroccan international Sofiane Amrabat.

And the Spanish newspaper “AS” confirmed that the “Catalan” team is determined to assign the middle field of the “Atlas Lions” despite the failure of negotiations last January with the “Viola” management.

And the Madrid newspaper stressed that only a year remaining in the Amrabat contract with Fiorentina would make the management of the Italian team eager to abandon it in favor of Barcelona.

The same source indicated that the Barcelona team will seek to assign Amrabat at a reasonable price, adding that the Moroccan international’s place in the “Blaugrana” midfield will enhance the strength of “Barca” in this center.

The same source highlighted that Amrabat has tremendous defensive strength and a great ability to connect lines, stressing that the player will form a good duo with Dutchman Frenkie de Jong in Barcelona midfield.

It is worth noting that many European clubs are interested in contracting with Amrabat, especially the Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Liverpool teams.