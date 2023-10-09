The Barranquilla Carnival Shines at New York Hispanic Parade with Queen Melissa Cure Villa

previous post

He is one of the few human beings who does not need an introduction in Hispanic homes. Everyone feels like they've had it in their living room for years every Saturday. He is Don Francisco, born Mario Luis Kreutzberger (Talca, 1940) in a rural area of ​​central-southern Chile. Famous presenter of Sábado Gigante, who was on the air for 53 years – between 1962 and 2015 –, he lives in Miami and is passing through Santiago de Chile for various commitments. A fundamental one: between November 10 and 11, the 34th edition of the Telethon will take place, a charity that he founded and that since 1978 has raised funds to help children and young people with motor disabilities. He left the first line of the Telethon, but he does not abandon it. Present in 14 cities in Chile, it has spread to 12 Latin American countries and will soon add Argentina.It is Friday afternoon, October 6, at the Teletón Santiago headquarters and Don Francisco looks enviably fresh. He has had an intense day, but he receives EL PAÍS perfectly well made up for the photographs and eager to talk despite it being nap time. The meeting place is a modern center of 20,000 square meters that last year alone performed 297,989 care and 794 surgeries. It is the pride of Mario, perhaps the most popular living Chilean in the entire world. A racial communicator, he tells a secret when approaching complex interviews: disconcerting the interviewee.Ask. Can you give me an example?Answer. With President Barack Obama, up for re-election. I told him that he had interviewed him in 2008: “And then, you had all black hair. And now he no longer has black hair, he has all white hair,” I told him. It wasn’t on his radar. And there you enter another field.Q. I don’t want to imitate your technique – it would be amiss – but here I go: your hands catch my attention. They belong to a young man.A. They hadn’t told me. But in the rest I think I faithfully represent my age. I don’t feel old, but when I see myself, on the screen for example, I am surprised.Q. What do you think of this world of 2023?A. This is another world. It is a different world than the one I lived in, which changed very quickly. I started on traditional television and to make an analogy: since I am also a model technician, I could say that, on television, I went from being a tailor who not only cut but also sewed clothes for the client to, finally, making tailor-made suits. by computing. From one extreme to the other! Imagine that I started with black and white television.P. ¿Y and tele?A. I see everything. I am very interested in the news, CNN, Fox. I watch in English and Spanish.Q. Do you like the television that is made today?A. I have followed the history of things and it usually happens that one does not realize how violent changes occur. Nowadays, each person can have a television channel in their home. And one gets used to these profound changes. Now, imagine, with artificial intelligence. The other day, I asked the artificial intelligence for an interview.Q. And what happened?R. She asked herself and answered herself. And it turned out much better than all the ones I’ve given! An interview done by a machine with my image and voice without me having provided either my image or my voice.Don Francisco at the Telethon Institute in Santiago de Chile.FERNANDA REQUENAQ. Are you surprised, scared, worried?A. None of the above. I think that this has to settle: there must come a time when there is a balance in the human being, because or else the human being is left without working. Like when robotic surgeries started. People thought: no more surgeons. But no: surgeons do robotic surgeries, but with a robot. So, I don’t know how this is going to balance out. Although we cannot anticipate, we do have to be willing to live the new world. At almost 82 years old, living the world of 22-year-olds. To try to live it.Q. I don’t notice you being nostalgic, but rather interested and open.A. If I am nostalgic I wouldn’t be able to do anything I do today. It would have to be in the past. Even in what was eaten. I am from the time when there was nothing packaged, everything was with a poruña (small shovel). Even the oil was taken from a drum. But I can’t stay there. There are things that, as life progresses, improve. When I was born, the average lifespan was 49 years. Today, in Chile, it is 82. So I have plenty of love.Q. Do you think about death?A. Many times, of course. As the years approach, one thinks more about death. He is thinking about death with those around him, with his partner. Because it is not always the case that both people leave at the same time. And for another time, because you have to share that with your children and grandchildren.Q. What worries you at 82?A. To answer this question I think I have to use a phrase, although I don’t like it very much: every time in the past was better. This time has limitations, physical and some intellectual, and some gains: you don’t have the anguish of anything you had before.Q. And what anguish could the successful Don Francisco have had?R. The anguish of doing better, of moving forward. Things that didn’t work out, that one wanted to do differently. Today you don’t have certain anxieties, but you realize that you are losing things. For example, for me it was an honor, something fantastic in my life, to have had the opportunity to participate in the Telethon. But two years ago I had to step aside and it was painful. Take a step aside so that it has a future, because the Telethon needs 45 more years. If I could, for example, I would like to do the same thing on television as before, but I can’t. You have to recognize it.Q. Did it hurt you to leave television?A. I left Sábado Gigante in 2015 very happy, proud to have completed a stage. When I left the other channel [Univisión], there I was not so happy, because I was understanding that from then on my cycle was going to be different. To tell people the truth and not tell them: I am happy, I am taking care of sheep and I have a hive of bees. No, that’s not true. I like what I do, I have a passion.Q. Is it the age?A. It’s time. Life has an end date. We are going to live a short time and we are going to be eternally dead.Q. Speaking of time: one of your children gave you an empty bottle with a piece of paper inside for Christmas.A. I had to remove the paper with a pin. And inside it said: time. He told me: “You, dad, have everything, except time.” Fortunately, one is not born knowing. He learns throughout his life.Q. Do you now dedicate time to your family?A. Not much more than before.Q. Really?A. The thing is that I am a workaholic, a guy who needs to work. I’m scheduled to work. I need to be scheduled during the day. I can’t say: tomorrow I’ll get up at any time and have lunch when I’m hungry. I need to have a daily calendar. If I don’t work I feel useless.Don Francisco was host of the program ‘Sábado Gigante’ for 53 years.FERNANDA REQUENAQ. You don’t stop.A. I am making a documentary, I do a program for CNN in Spanish on Sundays called Reflexiones, I make medical programs that are shown on different channels. Personally: I do sports every day and walk 10,000 steps a day. Also, I’m launching a podcast in December called What’s the Public Saying?Q. It is your unforgettable phrase in Sábado Gigante. What will it be about?A. 20 years ago I wrote Between the Sword and TV. It is a decalogue of the things that, in my opinion, allowed me to get where I got. In each episode of the podcast I will develop each point in half an hour. The first will be perseverance.Q. You have three children and, of your…