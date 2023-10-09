The Barranquilla Carnival Shines at New York Hispanic Parade with Queen Melissa Cure Villa

Barranquilla Carnival Queen Represents Colombia at the New York Hispanic Parade
New York City – The lively and vibrant Barranquilla Carnival made its mark at the New York Hispanic Parade on Sunday, with the presence of its esteemed 2024 Queen, Melissa Cure Villa. Representing the rich diversity, color, and joy of Colombia, Melissa along with over a thousand carnival-goers from various delegations in the United States, paraded along the iconic Fifth Avenue for more than two hours.
The highly anticipated parade was graced by Carnival Queen Melissa, who donned the mesmerizing costume titled “They are light,” paying homage to the Son de Negro, one of the traditional dances of the Barranquilla Carnival. The elaborate creation was designed by renowned designer Alfredo Barraza.
“How proud to see all Hispanics dancing to the sound of our tradition, showing the world that we all have a unique tumbao that makes us shine,” expressed the exuberant Carnival Queen 2024.
The Barranquilla Carnival holds significant recognition as it was declared Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO 20 years ago. In order for this honor to be bestowed upon it, the dossier submitted included documentation of 13 traditional dances that showcased the carnival’s folklore and musical richness. Among these dances is the Son in Black.
“For this reason, at the Hispanic Heritage Festival in New York, I pay tribute to this dance that comes from the banks of the Canal del Dique, where there are black settlements like Santa Lucía,” explained Queen Melissa. She added, “It is a dance that has its own tumbao because, through its music, its verses, and its morisquetas, they show that you have to smile at life despite all the adversities. Our essence makes us unique, and we all have a tumbao that makes us shine in the Carnival universe.”
Notably, the parade also featured the presence of Tahiana Rentería, the queen of the 2023 Children’s Carnival, who showcased the dress “Phoenix.” This symbolic attire commemorated the rebirth of New York City from the ashes following the tragic events of September 11, 2001, in the Twin Towers. “We are all reborn and fly high, just as our Carnival flies in the world,” stated Tahi.
Accompanying Queen Melissa and Tahi were the kings of the Barranquilla Carnival in New York, who actively organized the carnival delegation’s participation in the Hispanidad festivities in New York for the seventh consecutive time.
The Barranquilla Carnival’s representation at the New York Hispanic Parade was made possible by the efforts of the carnival organization, Carnival SAS, which continually strives to spread the joy and spirit of the renowned Colombian celebration.
