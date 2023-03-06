Thursday 16 February the Municipalities of Bassa Romagna join «M’illumino di meno». At its 19th edition, the initiative is conceived by the historic Caterpillar program of Radio 2, which has organized this day every year since 2005 to spread the culture of environmental sustainability and saving resources. This year the event formally assumes an institutional character. With the conversion of the decree law 17/2022, the Italian parliament established the National Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles recognized by the Republic for 16 February.

The 2023 edition will map the growing phenomenon of renewable energy communities: i.e. those territorial alliances of public bodies and citizens that produce and distribute energy from alternative sources.

The Municipalities and the Union have devised an energy community project with other institutional partners (Asp Bassa Romagna, Ausl della Romagna, Ravenna Pharmacies, Consortium for the reclamation of western Romagna, Province of Ravenna), a candidate for the tender for support for the development of energy communities of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The three locations of the Ceas of Lower Romagna they also organize activities and initiatives to raise awareness among citizens.

L’Ecomuseum of marsh herbs of Villanova di Bagnacavallo Thursday 16 February participates in the initiative by switching off the lights in the external and internal spaces of the museum.

Saturday 18 February at 3pm Casa Monti in Alfonsine organizes a workshop to create carnival costumes and masks on the theme of renewable energy, starting from recycled material. During the activities the topics of energy saving, renewable sources and sustainable life will be addressed. Reservation required by 15 February on 0545 38149.

Il Podere Pantaleone of Bagnacavallo proposes «Energy in the woods»: Sunday 19 February at 10.30 a visit to the woods for adults and families in search of the traces of the many animals present and the first blooms that anticipate spring, together with the experts Flavio Mattioli and Natale Belosi, who will also talk about energy communities. The event will also take place with light rain; No reservation is required.

Like every year, M’illumino di meno also aims to be an open invitation to schools, administrations, companies, associations, condominiums and private citizens, who can join by turning off the lights, pedalling, organizing environmental education activities, reducing their energy consumption.

Source: press release Unione Bassa Romagna e information on the Union website