The Batman 2 has been confirmed by James Gunn to be part of the Elseworld franchise, and it looks like Matt Reeves’ sequel to the Gotham vigilante also has a filming start date!

Con The Batman, Matt Reeves he gave new life to a character who – from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy starring Christian Bale – seemed, by now, to have tired the public. Instead, mixing thriller and psychological story and with an excellent Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman, the new film with the Bat Man had the merit of bringing fans back to the cinema and thrilling their hearts, waiting for the next – now confirmed – second chapter.

The Batman – sequel filming will begin shortly

Many feared for the sequel to the film Reevesgiven that being Batman part of the DC Universe, with the new guide of James Gunn e Peter Safran, there could be a risk that, as with other projects, this one too would have to be shelved, in view of a new and canonical Gotham City vigilante film. Instead, during the conference with which Gunn announced that the DCU will develop over the next few years, with a first chapter titled Gods & Monsters, the director also revealed that the sequel to The Batman is more than confirmed and that both Reeves’ films and spinoffs such as the Penguin series (Colin Farrell) will constitute theElseworlds franchise, while simultaneously allowing a Gunn to develop his own new visions of Batman and a possible Bat Family.

Once you receive confirmation that The Batman 2 will come true and will be in cinemas on October 3, 2025fans can’t wait to find out what the Bat Man’s next adventure will be and beyond Robert Pattinson, who we will see in the next chapter. At the moment, Matt Reeves – also officially confirmed as director and screenwriter of the film – did not reveal anything, but we can announce that we have a date for the start of filming!

In fact, second Production Weeklythe main set of the sequel will be set up in England, at Warner Bros. Leaversden Studios already in November. Also The Batman was filmed at the same studios, which is why the sequel will also be filmed there. Currently, however, neither Warner Bros. nor DC Studios have officially confirmed the news.