Home News The battalion of Yondó, Antioquia, is attacked with explosives
News

The battalion of Yondó, Antioquia, is attacked with explosives

by admin
The battalion of Yondó, Antioquia, is attacked with explosives

In the early hours of this Saturday, April 8, there was an attack with explosives against the battalion of Yondó, Antioquia, so far no human losses have been recorded.

According to the first statements by the uniformed officers, two people who were on a motorcycle launched the device at the military station and fled the area.

It should be remembered that the terrorist act was in a place attended by both military and civilians, however, no injuries or material losses have been recorded.

At this time, the Prosecutor’s Office is present in the area and they are already carrying out the respective investigations to find the perpetrators of this attack.

In a first hypothesis, it is believed that this action is a retaliation for the casualty of alias ‘Tuvia’, leader of the ELN, in recent days.

See also  Pedro Castillo, in a precarious state of mind and believes that someone is trying to poison him.

You may also like

KTM’s leap in performance, seen up close

Karachi: Father killed by his son in Mahmudabad

Xbox: Microsoft didn’t ban emulators at Nintendo’s request,...

Ramadan and Satan – Naibaat

Lizardo Moreno, Chocó collegiate manager of the Comptroller...

Frassinetti: “Schools must teach people to know and...

A landmine explosion near a security forces vehicle...

The parody that Gregorio Pernía did on the...

the trailer of Luca Lucini’s film to be...

In Monagas! An Army sergeant and another subject...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy