In the early hours of this Saturday, April 8, there was an attack with explosives against the battalion of Yondó, Antioquia, so far no human losses have been recorded.

According to the first statements by the uniformed officers, two people who were on a motorcycle launched the device at the military station and fled the area.

It should be remembered that the terrorist act was in a place attended by both military and civilians, however, no injuries or material losses have been recorded.

At this time, the Prosecutor’s Office is present in the area and they are already carrying out the respective investigations to find the perpetrators of this attack.

In a first hypothesis, it is believed that this action is a retaliation for the casualty of alias ‘Tuvia’, leader of the ELN, in recent days.