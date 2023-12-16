The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood… pulled Palestine and Yemen from under the rubble

Yamanat

Major General Awad Muhammad bin Farid Al-Awlaki

Regardless of the important and significant results achieved by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the 7th of October deep within the usurping Zionist enemy, it undoubtedly represented a decisive battle in the history of the Arab and Islamic nation and also confirmed the ability of those with rights to extract their rights from the claws of this usurping entity with all strength, steadfastness and courage. At the same time, it was able to highlight the truth of the Palestinian issue to world public opinion with all clarity and strength so that it could see and be convinced of the justice of the Palestinian issue, which changed global public opinion in favor of those with rights. Despite the heinous crimes that are still being committed by the Israeli enemy, the Palestinian people emerged from under the rubble and rubble stronger and more solid. Insisting on taking away his legitimate rights,

With the continued crimes of the Zionist entity in Gaza and in light of attempts to cease fire, Washington used its veto power against this decision to highlight the fact of its support for the crimes of this usurping entity and the fact that the world conspires against Palestine and the rights of this steadfast people, even by the normalizing and puppet Arab regimes.

Which was stripped of all religious and moral values ​​and sold the Palestinian cause at a low price. This reminds us of the unjust and shameful conspiracy that Yemen was subjected to by Israel, America, Britain and their tools from the Gulf states and some Arab countries who led a brutal aggression and unjust siege on Yemen nine years ago and with false justifications during which they committed Heinous crimes and violations against the Yemeni people will not be subject to statute of limitations in an attempt to subject them to the demands of the global arrogant states and their tools in the region, forgetting the history of this great people who reject all forms of submission to the occupiers and invaders.

Perhaps one of the most important facts revealed by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is that the enemy is one and his goal is to take away rights and occupy the land, whether in Yemen or occupied Palestine.

This heroic operation also revealed the falsity of the slogans of the world powers and the imperialist powers and their agents from the Arab countries about freedom and human rights. These powers have tried over the past decades to bury the history of peoples and their civilizations, but with God’s will and the battle of the Al-Aqsa flood, the Yemeni and Palestinian people came out from under the rubble to declare again. Their rise and continuation of the historical march in confronting injustice and arrogance and achieving justice for their people and humanity.

Yemen and its courageous position also emerged with this honorable presence in victory for the Palestinian people and their just cause, to engage with all courage and strength in direct confrontation with the usurping entity and to strike the Israeli enemy in depth, despite all the challenges, aggression and unjust siege that Yemen has been going through for nine years, so that its honorable position constitutes the first firm and influential Arab position to deter the entity. The usurper to stop their crimes against children, women and civilians in Gaza. It is an honorable position and action that will be recorded in the brightest pages of history about the faith and courage of the Yemenis to stand up for the oppression of the Palestinian people and subjugate this usurping entity to stop its heinous terrorist crimes.

It is a revolution until victory, God willing