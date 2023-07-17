The Battle of the Coasts: Florida’s West vs East Beaches

Title: Florida’s Beach Expert ‘Dr. Beach’ Provides Insight on East vs. West Coast

Date: [Current Date]

Florida – A renowned beach expert from Florida International University, Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as ‘Dr. Beach,’ has shared insights on the age-old question of which coast in Florida offers better beaches – the east or the west. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Dr. Beach shed light on the advantages and disadvantages of each coast, helping beachgoers make an informed decision.

Dr. Beach, who acquired his nickname during his teaching days at the University of Maryland, College Park, revealed that the distinction was given to him by his students in a course titled ‘Olas y Playas.’ The moniker soon gained popularity among the university community, and even the president started referring to him as ‘Dr. Beach.’

Sand, Waves, and Seaweed: West vs. East

When it comes to sand, Dr. Beach states that the west coast of Florida, specifically the southwest coast, offers superior quality – soft and white, making it more comfortable to walk on even under the scorching sun. In contrast, the sand on the east coast is rougher and darker, which can become uncomfortably hot. However, if one prefers waves, the east coast takes the lead. The Atlantic Ocean brings higher waves, making it a preferred destination for surfers. On the other hand, the west coast boasts shallower waters, ensuring a safer environment for children.

Dr. Beach also highlighted that the wind patterns on the east coast generate better surf conditions and provide a refreshing breeze. Additionally, the east coast is known for its larger sand dunes, creating a unique beach experience. In comparison, the west coast, like Clearwater, lacks significant sand dunes.

Environmental Factors

Both coasts of Florida face environmental challenges, but according to Dr. Beach, the flesh-eating bacteria associated with the southeast coast should not be a significant concern as there have been no reported cases. However, the occurrence of red tide on the southwest coast is a more serious matter. Red tide is a toxic algae that turns the water red, harms marine life, and can cause illness in humans.

Temperature and Marine Life

When it comes to year-round swimming, the east coast maintains warmer temperatures, while the Gulf Coast experiences colder winters. Consequently, the east coast provides a more suitable environment for swimming during the cooler months. Dr. Beach also noted that different types of marine life inhabit distinct shorelines. While great white sharks are most commonly found in colder waters, bull and tiger sharks are considered tropical species. However, the presence of sharks does not significantly vary between the two coasts, and incidents of shark bites are minimal.

Dr. Beach’s Favorite Beach

Revealing his personal favorite, Dr. Beach declared Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on the east coast as his top choice. He praised the beach for its ample parking space, open space, and iconic lighthouse, making it an ideal spot for beachgoers.

For those who cannot decide between the east and west coast experiences, Dr. Beach recommended heading to the Florida Keys. Embarking on the Overseas Highway offers a combination of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, Hawk Channel, and Florida Bay. This allows visitors to enjoy the best of both worlds, with options ranging from white sand beaches to rocky shores.

In conclusion, Dr. Stephen Leatherman, ‘Dr. Beach,’ has provided valuable insight into the variety of experiences offered by Florida’s east and west coast beaches. Ultimately, the decision rests with individual preferences, whether it be soft white sands and calm waters or rougher sands with exciting waves. Florida’s diverse coastline caters to all beach lovers, inviting them to explore and enjoy the beauty that the Sunshine State has to offer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

