The weekend with a festive bridge is the period in which hundreds of Vallenatos, Cesarenses and tourists from other parts of Colombia travel to the cultural and historical district of Santa Marta, capital of Magdalena, to enjoy its many beaches.

And although the problems of the aqueduct and sewage system that the city suffers are known by its own and some visitors, the public increasingly exposes the contamination that the bay of this city would have, called by some sectors as “the most beautiful in America.” .

THE BLACK WATERS

Through social networks, a professional in Nautical Sciences has shared photographs that would show the basic sanitation problem that impacts this tourist, commercial and fishing area.

“The sewage comes out underground through 11th Street, it is dumped 24 hours a day and people continue to bathe there,” wrote the also photographer, a version that was refuted by the mayor of town 2 of that city, Ana Karina Castañeda, since the images would have been taken in the breezy season.

In the city there is an underwater outfall that disposes of the waters to the sea. /PHOTO: TAKEN FROM GOOGLE PHOTOS.



SYSTEM FAILURES

However, according to Castañeda, the Wastewater Pumping Station (EBAR) that transports the liquids to treatment plants “Sometimes there are failures in the power plant and clearly when that happens the wastewater enters the sea.”

One of these failures occurred for two days during the recent Carnival of Barranquilla, which also mobilizes tourists to Santa Marta. At that time, Castañeda called on the local authorities through the newspaper Hoy Diario del Magdalena to restrict “the bathroom and generate a real-time alert system for bathers and tourists who do not know about the environmental state of seawater at these points.”

The political leader referred to both the bay and the Los Cocos beach that “they are not suitable for bathing and recreational use” in those conditions that also put the life of marine fauna at risk.

THE UNDERWATER OUTFALL

In this city known as the pearl of the Colombian Caribbean there is an underwater outfall, exactly at El Boquerón point, which disposes of the liquid waste at the bottom of the sea after treating it.

It should be mentioned that the entity in charge of the aqueduct and sewage system for the Samaria population is Essmar, which was intervened by the Superintendence of Residential Public Services (Superservicios).

In addition, this year the Administrative Department of Environmental Sustainability, Dadsa, announced the opening of a sanction process against Essmar for the overflow of sewage in the Rodadero sector that has affected the Las Iguanas wetland, a protected area.

THE COST OF TREATMENT PLANTS

The utility company reported that the leak in the impulse line had been attended to within 8 hours.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, the Minister of Housing, City and Territory, Catalina Velasco, referred to this panorama of contamination that is not unique in the capital of Magdalena.

“Historically there is a lot to do. The needs for wastewater treatment plants can be in the order of $20 to $25 billion throughout the country”, Velasco stated.

WILL THIS GOVERNMENT HAVE A SOLUTION?The minister added that President Gustavo Petro would have tripled water and sanitation resources: “This year we have a billion awarded and we have asked Congress for more… That’s what we are doing, putting the Ministry’s machine to work and looking at what stage each project is at: formulation, technical validation, financing, contracting and execution.”

By General Editor.