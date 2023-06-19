The BBC selected the Haapsalu Early Music Festival as one of the best festivals this summer

Matthew’s passion made Toomas Siitani, the organizer of the festival, very happy. Arvo Tarmula Haapsalu Early Music Festival artistic director Toomas Siitan conducting. Photo by Arvo Tarmula

The music festival with one of the longest history in the Baltic States brings together the cream of Estonian and European musicians in the beautiful resort town of Haapsalu on the last weekend of July. This was also pointed out by the BBC, which featured the Haapsalu Early Music Festival in its summer festival guide, where, in their opinion, the 29 best classical music festivals across Europe have been selected.

“The Haapsalu Old Music Festival is an honest summer music festival, the fans of which have been built up for decades, and many new and young listeners have been added in recent years. We have worked hard and looked for opportunities to bring the best of the world to listeners with the available resources and to create a meeting place for Estonian and foreign musicians,” introduces the festival’s CEO and musician Saale Fischer. “The artistic director Toomas Siitan’s unmistakable taste and great work have created a strong foundation here. I think that the sense of unity or togetherness in music that arises on many levels is definitely something that characterizes our festival. Both the artists and the audience are happy to come back, and members of the Jupiter Ensemble and the vocal ensemble Graindelavoix are just a few examples of those who no longer need to be convinced to come to the festival in the provincial town. However, for young artists, participating in a high-level festival gives a nice addition to their CV. To do this work myself, to be surrounded by many good colleagues and to spend four days in your favorite music is one of the happiest things!”

The specialty of the festival, which will be held for the 30th time this summer, is international projects that bring together musicians from several countries. For example, one of the soloists of the opening concert is the famous German tenor Benjamin Glaubitz, who is also soloed by domestic singers Alvar Tiisler and Maria Valdmaa. The baroque orchestra of the festival is conducted by Toomas Siitan, and Aureliusz Goliński, leader of the Polish orchestra Arte dei Suonator and valued lecturer etc., is the lead violinist of the orchestra. This year, for the first time, an early music youth camp will be held in parallel with the festival. At the final concert of the participants, the audience can listen to solo numbers and chamber ensembles from smaller and larger musicians from all over Estonia.

The festival takes place from 27 to 30. until July in Haapsalu. The artistic director of the festival is musicologist and conductor, professor of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater Toomas Siitan. Tickets are on sale at Fienta.

