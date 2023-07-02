Home » The Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated
The Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, and the President of the Central American and Caribbean Games Organizing Committee, Yamil Bukele, inaugurated the Beach Sports Stadium of the Flor Blanca Sports Complex.

“Beach soccer dresses up this morning, with these beautiful facilities, allowing our team a decent sports setting,” said the deputy governor.

Yamil Bukele explained that this sports arena has more than 14,600 square meters of construction and has the capacity for 2,000 seated people.

“On two sides of the east and west we have more than 1,000 cubic meters of beach sand. The lighting is one of the best for sports venues, with the necessary quality of lights to be able to broadcast on television and during the night”, explained the official.

