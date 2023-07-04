The beach soccer team thrashed Trinidad and Tobago at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

The Government continues to stand out for the organization of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, for this reason the organization that owns the competition has qualified as “success after success” their development.

The president of Centro Caribe Sports (CCS), Luis Mejía, a regional sports organization and the oldest in the world, assured that El Salvador has complied “soberly” each of the five variables of the organization of the games.

“The a, b, c, of the games has been fulfilled”highlighted Mejía, detailing that the issues: villa, food, transportation, facilities and competencies have been fulfilled.

The Government complied with having a Central American Villa that lived up to and exceeded expectations, in a year and a half it built the buildings where the athletes and delegates stay.

The head of Centro Caribe Sports said that the country has sports facilities that are comparable to the Olympic level, he also highlighted the Central American and Caribbean Village, food for athletes and delegations, transportation, press centers and first-class sports venues. level.

“We are reaching a goal that in advance, not you Salvadorans, but the delegates and athletes are already telling us what these games are and we are barely halfway through (…) They have worked very hard due to the circumstances that were; make a headquarters in a year and a half and that must be compared and I said it in the speech, but it must be repeated. So, the feat of El Salvador is already historic “he highlighted.

The sports leader also highlighted that world athletes have come to the country and it is due to the conditions and variables that are met in the organization of the games, also putting into perspective that the country is not only a good organizer, but has also bet on athletes. He added that Salvadoran athletes are also being protagonists for winning gold medals.

Likewise, the issue of security is a priority, said the president of CCS, assuring that this was a determining factor for holding the games in the country. He stressed that no one stopped coming, since there is confidence due to the level of security that the Government has achieved.

