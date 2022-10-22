October 22, 2022 9:06 am

The highly acclaimed Hulu series, The beartells of a young chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White, already seen in Shameless) who tries to put his experience in luxury restaurants at the service of saving his family’s Italian diner. While trying to convince the members of his impatient kitchen staff to call each other chef out of respect, and as he goes mad over unpaid bills, family quarrels, dirty stoves and dull restaurant knives, he has to deal with the recalcitrant behavior of everyone around him. The Beef’s oldest employee, as the place is called, is tough Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), a cook fiercely tied to old-fashioned restaurant management. The rough Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, former interpreter of The punisher), whom Carmy calls “cousin” in a way that emphasizes the weight of family ties, is the one most envious of the protagonist, and consequently the most opposed to any attempt by him to change things. Only Carmy’s most recent recruit, Sydney Adamo (Ayo Edebiri), well trained and ready to take his place as vice-chef, recognizes his great talent and supports his titanic and seemingly insurmountable endeavor. She too gets her share of resentment among the cooks. While the sweet young Marcus (Lionel Boyce, of the Odd Future hip hop group) seems eager to improve his culinary performance and become head pastry chef.

The reasons behind Carmy’s obsession with saving the restaurant only emerge gradually, after several episodes. In fact, Carmy inherited the business from his brother Michael “Mikey” Berzatto (Jon Bernthal, seen in The punisher e The walking dead), who committed suicide. The way her family lives in grief is all too common: avoiding the subject altogether, showing resentment bubbling beneath the surface, finding moments of fellowship through occasional flashes of black humor, and periodically hurling furiously at the against each other. It turns out that Mikey was hiding his drug addiction as well as the huge debt to his uncle Cicero (Oliver Platt, here in a great comic interpretation), two things that explode like a series of emotional bombs in the already upset Berzatto clan. Clear mission

As the exhausted Carmy spends hours and hours, after closing time, fanatically cleaning grease-caked hobs and floors blackened with scratches and grime, his mission is clear: he wants to save not only himself from a lifetime. made up of low wages, squalor, resentment and failure, but her whole family. This is a goal that very ambitious people from traumatized families know well, a category to which many belong. These tend, in order to save themselves, to abandon their relatives or to involve everyone in a crazy and very difficult attempt to achieve success and climb social classes. Carmy tries both methods: first desertion (this is the background), then the elevation of the clan (this is the heart of the series). And both methods generate angry resentment. Series writer and director Christopher Storer (producer of Eighth grade – Terza mediadirector of comedian Bo Burnham's specials and many other comedies) knows very well how impossible this task is, and that is why The bear it is a vision that is as pleasant as it is distressing. Originally from Park Ridge, a Chicago suburb, and a frequent visitor to an old restaurant called Mr Beef, which inspired the series, Storer worked with chefs to avoid making the typical "chef and restaurant shit movie" mistakes. . He wanted to do a series on the crudest details of the catering professions, "on how difficult they are", on the amount of skills, dedication, time and money that are required of owners and workers in the sector: "There is something in restaurants that appears unsustainable from the start… I can't tell you how many chefs told me: 'Oh yes, a toilet exploded on the opening night'. Or the sink didn't work. Or something like that. Knowing how to cook? It's just one of the hundred skills needed to manage a club ". Storer especially insisted on addressing a topic that tends to be avoided in movies and on television: financial management. "Even when it's in the process of developing a series, for some reason I've found that people are very reluctant to talk about money. We kept saying that it was a secondary aspect, but in reality it is a gigantic fact, a hundred hours of work makes a huge difference to a business. I kept thinking, 'We can't do this show without talking about it. You can't do this series without talking about how ubiquitous economic issues are '". But if you're not among those who get caught up in the emotional hook at the base of the series, the charm of dining and cooking won't be enough, and the whole series may not tell you anything special. In addition to the many praises expressed for The bear on social media, I've already read some negative opinions from people who can't really get hooked. Some can't tolerate the stress of the show, perhaps because they've worked in high-intensity restaurants themselves (and it's understandable, most of the episodes are pretty nerve-wracking). Others wonder why the series does so much dramatization of what happens in a struggling restaurant (the answer is because this is the biggest problem for the protagonist, who is risking everything, or for the group of people who depend on the restaurant for the sustenance and for a large part of his self-love). And then there are those who dismiss it as yet another male-dominated culinary series (one of the funniest comments reads "the cook's cock makes another victim"). In fact, I have never been interested in cooking programs, even if they offer them to me regularly, and therefore I have missed the phenomenon of various Anthony Bourdain: no reservations, Top boss, Iron chef, Hell's kitchen e The great british baking show. I'm not particularly interested in the specific details of the restaurant's The bearalthough I find them highly cinematic and compelling in this series. A broader metaphor

There is a thorny question of class inherent in the series, about the risks that workers who become “owners” run.

Others wonder why the series does so much dramatization of what happens in a struggling restaurant (the answer is because this is the biggest problem for the protagonist, who is risking everything, or for the group of people who depend on the restaurant for the sustenance and for a large part of his self-love). And then there are those who dismiss it as yet another male-dominated culinary series (one of the funniest comments reads “the cook’s cock makes another victim”). In fact, I have never been interested in cooking programs, even if they offer them to me regularly, and therefore I have missed the phenomenon of various Anthony Bourdain: no reservations, Top boss, Iron chef, Hell’s kitchen e The great british baking show. I’m not particularly interested in the specific details of the restaurant’s The bearalthough I find them highly cinematic and compelling in this series. A broader metaphor

What interests me is really The bear, the bear: the one in the title refers to a nightmare in which Carmy faces a ferocious black specimen, escaped from his cage, and which represents his average day, heart attack, in the family restaurant. It's a broader metaphor for the deadly challenges a worker faces when trying to accomplish something ambitious that typically requires a lot of money, higher education, social contacts, and a stable, confident, and risk-free approach to life. All things generally the prerogative of the upper classes. And there is a thorny question of class inherent in the series, about the risks that workers run as "owners", even if they are small businesses: without a comfortable financial buffer, it is an almost impossible position to sustain. As with buying a home, you only discover the enormous maintenance and repair costs when you have already spent almost everything you had on the initial purchase. And so, in the case of Carmy's family, it seems a lot more the restaurant owns them, in a punitive way, than the other way around. It all started in the Berzatto family with Carmy's late father, described as an inconclusive dreamer who always had a fantastic new idea on how to break through, a sort of Ralph Kramden from the series. The honeymooners. Buying the restaurant was a dream she had tried to make a reality, but the results are so woefully precarious that Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (Abby Elliott), Carmy's sister, is baffled when Carmy takes over from the late Mikey in management. of the room. Storer says he infused his personal experience of "anxiety and terror" into the story of a family-run restaurant: "As a boy, my family environment was a bit unhealthy. There were mental illnesses and addictions in my family. I keep going to alcoholics anonymous meetings… I have noticed some of the same thoughts I felt about my family in many toxic work environments. Nobody does it on purpose, at least I think, to create an unhealthy work environment ". But the series also manages to tell how the most dysfunctional households can be held together by shared habits, oddities and preferences, nonexistent elsewhere in such a particular combination. The "family" meals of the whole group prepared in the restaurant after closing embody the kind of miraculous relaxation that occurs in families most in crisis. "We had a lot of things that didn't work," says Storer of his family. "And food was the thing that held us together."

