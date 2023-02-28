Between the mountains and rivers, the spring is just right,Recently, the cherry blossoms of Wuhan University have just bloomed, and the campus is surrounded by a sea of ​​cherry blossoms, and the scenery is beautiful.

Wuhan University officially released the cherry blossom viewing strategy. The flowering period of Wuhan University’s cherry blossoms is basically in March every year. The specific flowering date depends on climate, temperature and other factors. It is located in Jiaowu Square, Luoying Lake, and next to the hospital of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. You can find the trace of “Sakura”. Many martial arts masters and students took pictures of the blossoming cherry blossoms, leaving behind the breath of spring.

At the same time, Wuhan University has also resumed the permission of alumni to enter and leave the campus without appointment. Alumni only need to present the Wuhan University electronic alumni card or a valid certificate that can prove the identity of the alumni.

As for non-alumni personnel, Wuhan University has not yet issued policies for viewing cherry blossoms and entering and leaving the campus. Last year, Wuhan University claimed to meet the needs of alumni and the general public for cherry blossom viewing. The school will open the online “Cloud Cherry Blossom Viewing” channel for free during the cherry blossom blooming period of Wuhan University, and follow up through the school’s official new media platform to show the beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom. The cherry blossom season is a cultural event on the Wuda campus.

It is reported that the Luojia Mountain Cherry Blossom Scenic Area is the Cherry Blossom Road of Wuhan University, located under the former School of Science and the old library. The branches of cherry trees on both sides of the road are strong and neatly arranged.

From March to early April every year, the branches are full of flowers. The blooming period of the cherry blossoms is only one week. When the flowers fall, the colorful cherry blossoms spread a shallow “petal carpet” on the earth. During the flowering season every year, there is an endless stream of tourists enjoying the flowers.

There are more than 10 varieties of cherry blossoms in Wuhan University, but the blooming period of cherry blossoms is very short, generally only about 15 days, and the flowering period is inconsistent. For example, early cherry blossoms generally bloom around the first ten days of March every year; Japanese cherry blossoms usually bloom from late March to early April;

The flowering period of double cherry blossoms and weeping cherry blossoms is generally around the first ten days of April. Due to the inconsistent flowering period, the technical management is extremely particular.