The urumitero influencer ‘Cocho’ Estrada announced in his Instagram stories the house that he vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond is finishing construction in Urumita, his hometown.

According to the information given by the influencer, the ‘mansion’ is located right in front of the main square Township.

The house has colonial colors and infrastructure, with the aim of preserving the style of the municipality. Without a doubt, it is a home that does not go unnoticed. for its large size and facade. The house is located near where his uncle Fabián Corrales lived.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that in 2019, the artist remodeled and adapted a home for a faithful follower. It’s about the lady Maria Atencio, 63 years oldwho climbed to the top of the ‘Cerrito del Viejo Moni’, holding on to a stick as a cane to give Silvestre a hug.

“I am crying with joy to see you, I come to greet you and I come to give you a hug because you deserve it”, he expressed to him. After talking, the artist promised her to remodel her home and after 5 months, he kept his promise.