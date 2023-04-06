Home News The beautiful house that Silvestre Dangond built in his hometown
News

The beautiful house that Silvestre Dangond built in his hometown

by admin
The beautiful house that Silvestre Dangond built in his hometown

The urumitero influencer ‘Cocho’ Estrada announced in his Instagram stories the house that he vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond is finishing construction in Urumita, his hometown.

According to the information given by the influencer, the ‘mansion’ is located right in front of the main square Township.

The house has colonial colors and infrastructure, with the aim of preserving the style of the municipality. Without a doubt, it is a home that does not go unnoticed. for its large size and facade. The house is located near where his uncle Fabián Corrales lived.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that in 2019, the artist remodeled and adapted a home for a faithful follower. It’s about the lady Maria Atencio, 63 years oldwho climbed to the top of the ‘Cerrito del Viejo Moni’, holding on to a stick as a cane to give Silvestre a hug.

I am crying with joy to see you, I come to greet you and I come to give you a hug because you deserve it”, he expressed to him. After talking, the artist promised her to remodel her home and after 5 months, he kept his promise.

See also  The city's epidemic prevention and control group prevention and group control special class tour supervision and in-depth practice of the "three combinations" of township work and the "five-star" branch to create a normalized tour supervision and research work promotion meeting was held - Current Affairs - Kaifeng.com

You may also like

The Rabat Appeal Court adjourns the case of...

This is how Easter is lived in Tadó

Israel intercepts rockets from Lebanon | Current Middle...

“The Rape of Tiflet” to where? – OujdaCity

Pico and plate in Medellín Thursday, April 6,...

Hochschule Ruhr West active against shortage of skilled...

Lee Chan-won, surprised by a word from producer...

Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy, in...

Loss compensation and deduction restrictions for interest rate...

.week in film: John Wick failed to convince...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy